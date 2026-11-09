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Are Michaella and Beekeeper Matt still together? Here’s what happened between ‘Love Is Blind’ stars

The two dated after Michaella’s engagement with Rob ended at the pod squad’s mixer.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Stills from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion featuring Matt and Michaella (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Stills from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion featuring Matt and Michaella (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

The highly anticipated ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 reunion delivered a few shocking revelations, one of which was about Michaella and Matt, who is popular as Beekeeper among the podsquad. Before the two dated, Michaella was engaged to Rob on the social experiment. However, as fans witnessed, after Rob’s meltdown at the cast members’ ‘Love Is Blind’ party, the two broke up. Later, Michaella and Matt started dating, but things didn’t quite work out between the two. As he stated, “Michaella and I did have a relationship after the experiment ended. Ultimately, I did fall in love with you.” However, she had a different experience, as she noted, “That’s an exaggeration of our relationship.”

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion featuring Michaella (Image Source: Netflix)

After the reunion, ‘Love Is Blind’ star Matt told Tudum, “We have very different interpretations of our relationship, and I think that emotions were high at the reunion.” According to Michaella, as she felt, “If I could go back and change it, I would’ve stayed friends with him.” But Matt felt otherwise: “It was never communicated to me that she wanted to be just friends. We were kind of revisiting our connection that we had in the pods that was more than friends. It was really a romantic connection.”  

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion featuring Matt(Image Source: Netflix)

For the fans who might not know, Michaella contacted Matt six months after the Netflix show ended. “He’s a really nice guy, and I think that drew me to him is that he was the exact opposite of Rob. I felt like I needed to self-correct a little, but after being so blindsided by what happened with Rob.” However, both described their relationship according to what they felt, which was not the same experience. “Sometimes two people can share the same experience and walk away with two different memories. My love for her certainly was real during those times we dated,” recalled Matt.

Sharing more about the differences in their experiences, Matt shared it was “geography, rather than mismatched feelings” that ended their relationship. He added, “We are two and a half hours apart in Boston traffic. It was never a question of the love being there; it was just a question of the distance and the sustainability of a long-term relationship.” He admitted that it was “really on me that I felt like I couldn’t give her what I needed to as a partner.” ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 now streams on Netflix.

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