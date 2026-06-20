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Why is Rip being replaced on ‘Dutton Ranch’? Here’s who’s taking over his role in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff

Rip Wheeler may still be around, but a surprising shift at the ‘Dutton Ranch’ suggests his once-untouchable role is no longer his alone.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler from 'Yellowstone' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | colehauser22)
A still of Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler from 'Yellowstone' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | colehauser22)

For years, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) was the man who handled just about everything that nobody else wanted to touch in the ‘Yellowstone’ universe. He was John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) son-in-law, most trusted ally, his chief enforcer, and the person everyone called when problems started piling up. That is precisely why many fans assumed no one could ever fill his boots. However, ‘Dutton Ranch’ appears to be taking a different approach. Rather than introducing a single character to step into Rip’s former position, Taylor Sheridan’s latest series has spread those responsibilities across multiple people. Rip may still be one of the main figures in the ‘Yellowstone’ world, but his priorities have changed.

A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
A still of Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

Following the events that forced Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip to leave Montana behind, the couple has begun building a new life in Texas. Beth and Rip settle in Rio Paloma after purchasing the Edwards Ranch. Yet trouble has a habit of finding them no matter where they go. After buying 10 Petal Ranch due to financial strain, Rip is no longer spending his days managing operations back at the Dutton Ranch. That responsibility now falls to others. With Rip now working as the head of the 10-Petal Ranch, the day-to-day management of the Dutton Ranch has largely fallen to Azul, played by J.R. Villarreal, and Zachariah, portrayed by Marc Menchaca. While Azul represents the hardworking ranch-hand side that Rip was known for, Zachariah brings a tougher edge to the role.

A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

Much like Walker in the original series, Zachariah has a criminal past and is not afraid to venture into morally gray territory when necessary. Meanwhile, Azul also shares duties at the 10-Petal with Chet, played by Hart Denton. Although Chet is capable of handling ranch operations, he also has a darker, more ruthless side and is willing to get his hands dirty when situations call for it. Together, Azul, Zachariah, and Chet embody different aspects of Rip’s character, rather than serving as a straightforward replacement for the fan-favorite ranch foreman. Meanwhile, Beth and Rip remain occupied with challenges of their own. The dream of starting over has proven more complicated than expected. Their relocation to Texas was supposed to offer distance from old wounds and endless battles. 

A still of Cole Hauser from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
A still of Cole Hauser from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

Yet anyone familiar with the ‘Yellowstone’ franchise probably knew things would not stay calm for long. As the first season races toward its conclusion, the future of these characters remains uncertain. Episode 7 arrived on June 19, leaving only two installments remaining. Episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on June 26, while the season finale is set for July 3. With the end approaching, viewers are watching closely to see whether Azul, Chet, and Zachariah can continue holding things together without the man who once kept everything under control.

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