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‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 5 Ending Explained: ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off kills major character in heartbreaking twist

Throughout the previous episodes, Carter skipped school and looked upon Dwight as some sort of a mentor
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Beulah Jackson (portrayed by Annette Bening) in 'Dutton Ranch' Episode 3(Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)
Beulah Jackson (portrayed by Annette Bening) in 'Dutton Ranch' Episode 3(Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

Five episodes into its debut season, 'Dutton Ranch' has really raised the stakes. This week's episode was titled 'Peaceful Finds Peace' and saw Rip and Beth trying their best to contain the damage at their ranch. Earlier in this season, it was revealed that the duo had to execute the majority of their cattle and are now left with an almost empty ranch, albeit one that keeps swallowing money. Both Rip and Beth branched off in their own ways to keep their ranch afloat, while the Wes murder mystery was also focused on. However, the most shocking moment on the show was Dwight's death.

Carter's storyline assumed significance in the recently aired fifth episode of 'Dutton Ranch'. Throughout the previous episodes, Carter had been skipping school and whiling away his time with Dwight. While many would agree that Dwight has a somewhat questionable lifestyle, he shaped up to be the proverbial reluctant mentor to Carter, providing him with insights about growing up quickly. Carter's comfort around Dwight soon extended to him introducing Oreana to the latter's illegal pet leopard Xena. For a while, the idyllic scene seemed frozen in time until it was rudely broken up by a sudden police raid. The abrupt timing of the raid left the door open on several questions as to who might have tipped the police off. Either Oreana, Miguel, or someone else was to blame, or the raid was an unlucky coincidence. 

A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

As the raid quickly engulfed Dwight's property, he attempted to guide the animal to safety. At that very moment, Wade shot him in the back, killing him instantly. The shooting was neither an act of self-defense nor the result of a struggle, as Dwight was not resisting arrest. With this shocking act, Wade appeared to reveal his true nature. Previously portrayed as a compromised officer, he now emerged as someone far more corrupt and ruthless. His actions painted him as a mercenary willing to carry out orders without hesitation. The motive behind Wade's decision to kill Dwight remains unclear. However, the scene was staged less like a tragic accident and more like a deliberate execution. One possible explanation is that Dwight had become a liability, prompting Wade to permanently remove him from the equation.

A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

The shooting had a profound impact on Carter, and the final moments of the ending focused on him. Carter had witnessed the shooting from close quarters and was the only one who knew what truly happened. Instead of comforting his trauma, Wade took the opportunity to threaten him to stay quiet. Wade also added that if Carter were to disobey him, his act of skipping school would come out in the open. 'Dutton Ranch' airs new episodes on Fridays on Paramount+

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