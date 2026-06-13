Who died in 10 Petal Ranch? ‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 6 kills off another character in jaw-dropping twist

Rip unveils the culprit behind the dead body he found on his ranch, while Beth deals with some very interesting queries from Beulah.

'Dutton Ranch' has shown throughout its freshman season how peace somehow always finds a way to evade the Dutton-Wheelers. After suffering a massive blow on their own ranch, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) find a way to stand up again by accepting jobs at the 10 Petal Ranch. However, as soon as they fit into their new surroundings, another mishap comes their way. This time it was in the form of Chet's (Hart Denton) brutal murder. For those unaware, Chet was 10 Petal Ranch's foreman before Rip. In the previous episode, Rip fired him for causing issues. It left Chet jilted, who decided to take revenge with the help of Rob-Will Jackson (Jai Courtney).

Still of Rip from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

Rob-Will was sent to rehab after he shot Wes Ayers (Nakoa DeCoite), another 10 Petal Ranch foreman. He left the establishment early and teamed up with recently fired Chet. "Nobody understands what we'd done to protect this ranch," Rob-Will tells him. Chet and Rob-Will share a history. Both have worked together at 10 Petal Ranch, and Chet also helped Rob-Will by keeping Wes's murder a secret. The banished son concocts a plan to attack one of his own. Chet is clearly hurt by the firing, believing that his 'loyalty' to the Jacksons has been thrown aside. He is shown purchasing guns and is encouraged by Wes to follow the impulsive plan. The former foreman arrives with the purchased weapon at 10 Petal Ranch at night. He points it straight at Joaquin and yells, "I've got your attention now, huh?"

Still of Chet and Wes from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

Chet begins babbling about all of Joaquin's (Juan Pablo Raba) and Jackson's misdeeds that he kept mum about. After getting agitated about not being able to get on the same page, he fires a round into Joaquin's hand. Just when it seems that the adopted son is all but gone, Miguel (Berto Colón) arrives and saves the day. Beulah's bodyguard finishes the jilted worker with a headshot. Rip arrives just when Chet's body hits the floor, leaving Joaquin no option but to reveal everything to his new employee. Rip takes Joaquin for getting his hands stitched to Everett (Ed Harris), where he comes clean about Rob-Will being the culprit behind Wes's murder. Rip is now privy to the fatal tendencies practised by his neighbors and boss.

Still of Beth and Beulah from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ )

Another noteworthy storyline of the episode was Beth and Beulah's teamwork to land a deal with Zane Nash (Marlon Young) and subsequent conversations. The pair land a lucrative deal for their ranch-to-table steaks and decide to celebrate. During the celebration, they talk about their fathers who were fiercely protective of their ranches. Beulah also shares about her difficult pregnancy and how Joaquin became a part of her family. Things become awkward when Beulah (Annette Bening) begins asking about Beth's family, specifically her adopted brother Jamie, whom she killed. Beth avoids the query by saying, "I don't think about him anymore." Her response remains the same about her father's death. This sudden inquisitiveness raised red flags for Beth. This episode was also eventful for two couples. Everett and Beulah decide to attend 10 Petal Ranch's anniversary party together, while Carter (Finn Little) says "I love you" to Oreana (Natalia Alyn Lind), who gently puts him down. To know how Chet's tragic fate impacts the Duttons, tune in every Friday on Paramount+ at 3:00 a.m. ET (12:00 a.m. PT).