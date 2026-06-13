MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who died in 10 Petal Ranch? ‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 6 kills off another character in jaw-dropping twist

Rip unveils the culprit behind the dead body he found on his ranch, while Beth deals with some very interesting queries from Beulah.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | TV Promos)
A still of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | TV Promos)

'Dutton Ranch' has shown throughout its freshman season how peace somehow always finds a way to evade the Dutton-Wheelers. After suffering a massive blow on their own ranch, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) find a way to stand up again by accepting jobs at the 10 Petal Ranch. However, as soon as they fit into their new surroundings, another mishap comes their way. This time it was in the form of Chet's (Hart Denton) brutal murder. For those unaware, Chet was 10 Petal Ranch's foreman before Rip. In the previous episode, Rip fired him for causing issues. It left Chet jilted, who decided to take revenge with the help of Rob-Will Jackson (Jai Courtney).

Still of Rip from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)
Still of Rip from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

Rob-Will was sent to rehab after he shot Wes Ayers (Nakoa DeCoite), another 10 Petal Ranch foreman. He left the establishment early and teamed up with recently fired Chet. "Nobody understands what we'd done to protect this ranch," Rob-Will tells him. Chet and Rob-Will share a history. Both have worked together at 10 Petal Ranch, and Chet also helped Rob-Will by keeping Wes's murder a secret. The banished son concocts a plan to attack one of his own. Chet is clearly hurt by the firing, believing that his 'loyalty' to the Jacksons has been thrown aside. He is shown purchasing guns and is encouraged by Wes to follow the impulsive plan. The former foreman arrives with the purchased weapon at 10 Petal Ranch at night. He points it straight at Joaquin and yells, "I've got your attention now, huh?"

Still of Chet and Wes from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)
Still of Chet and Wes from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

Chet begins babbling about all of Joaquin's (Juan Pablo Raba) and Jackson's misdeeds that he kept mum about. After getting agitated about not being able to get on the same page, he fires a round into Joaquin's hand. Just when it seems that the adopted son is all but gone, Miguel (Berto Colón) arrives and saves the day. Beulah's bodyguard finishes the jilted worker with a headshot. Rip arrives just when Chet's body hits the floor, leaving Joaquin no option but to reveal everything to his new employee. Rip takes Joaquin for getting his hands stitched to Everett (Ed Harris), where he comes clean about Rob-Will being the culprit behind Wes's murder. Rip is now privy to the fatal tendencies practised by his neighbors and boss. 

Still of Beth and Beulah from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)
Still of Beth and Beulah from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ )

Another noteworthy storyline of the episode was Beth and Beulah's teamwork to land a deal with Zane Nash (Marlon Young) and subsequent conversations. The pair land a lucrative deal for their ranch-to-table steaks and decide to celebrate. During the celebration, they talk about their fathers who were fiercely protective of their ranches. Beulah also shares about her difficult pregnancy and how Joaquin became a part of her family. Things become awkward when Beulah (Annette Bening) begins asking about Beth's family, specifically her adopted brother Jamie, whom she killed. Beth avoids the query by saying, "I don't think about him anymore." Her response remains the same about her father's death. This sudden inquisitiveness raised red flags for Beth. This episode was also eventful for two couples. Everett and Beulah decide to attend 10 Petal Ranch's anniversary party together, while Carter (Finn Little) says "I love you" to Oreana (Natalia Alyn Lind), who gently puts him down. To know how Chet's tragic fate impacts the Duttons, tune in every Friday on Paramount+ at 3:00 a.m. ET (12:00 a.m. PT).

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Will ‘Among Us’ return for Season 2? Creator already has an unusual idea for the iconic game’s future
TV

Will ‘Among Us’ return for Season 2? Creator already has an unusual idea for the iconic game’s future

‘Among Us’ fans are already asking for Season 2, and the show’s creator has hinted at a fresh direction that could change everything.
3 hours ago
Will Peter and Rose end up together in ‘The Night Agent’ 4? Here’s what Luciane Buchanan’s return means
TV

Will Peter and Rose end up together in ‘The Night Agent’ 4? Here’s what Luciane Buchanan’s return means

Luciane Buchanan is coming back to ‘The Night Agent’, but will Peter and Rose get the ending fans have hoped for before the series says goodbye?
7 hours ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? A dominant game decides returning champion Matt Wheeler’s fate on the show
TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? A dominant game decides returning champion Matt Wheeler’s fate on the show

Matt Wheeler faces off against Erin Schor, a legislative director, and Adam Remsen, an attorney and theater producer, in his second ‘Jeopardy!’ game.
8 hours ago
Will there be ‘Every Year After’ Season 2? We may have found a major clue about Prime Video show's future
TV

Will there be ‘Every Year After’ Season 2? We may have found a major clue about Prime Video show's future

After an exciting Season 1 ending, based on Carley Fortune's best-selling 2022 novel 'Every Summer After,' there are questions about show's future.
22 hours ago
'The Last Of Us' ropes in 'The Batman' star in brand-new Season 3 role created for the show
THE LAST OF US (2023)

'The Last Of Us' ropes in 'The Batman' star in brand-new Season 3 role created for the show

Season 3 of the hit HBO drama series 'The Last Of Us' will focus on the conflict between the WLF and the Seraphites in Seattle.
1 day ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Katelyn Mueller-McLean eyes second win as it all comes down to Final Jeopardy
TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Katelyn Mueller-McLean eyes second win as it all comes down to Final Jeopardy

Katelyn Mueller-McLean went head-to-head with Matt Wheeler and Danya Granado in tonight's episode
1 day ago
‘Widow’s Bay’ Season 2 gets exciting update ahead of Season 1's highly anticipated finale
TV

‘Widow’s Bay’ Season 2 gets exciting update ahead of Season 1's highly anticipated finale

The series focuses on the residents of Widow's Bay trying to break a centuries-old curse that has plagued the remote island town
1 day ago
‘Hit Man’ series in development at Netflix but Glen Powell may not return in the way fans expect
TV

‘Hit Man’ series in development at Netflix but Glen Powell may not return in the way fans expect

The film starring Glen Powell centered on a mild-mannered college professor who worked with law enforcement
1 day ago
Kathy Bates reveals two storylines she wants to see in 'Matlock' Season 3
TV

Kathy Bates reveals two storylines she wants to see in 'Matlock' Season 3

Season 2 saw Matty reconcile with her desire for revenge and realize that Olympia wasn't her enemy, and now Kathy Bates has opened up about Season 3.
1 day ago
'Lioness' Season 3 teaser finally reveals release date as Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman reunite amid chaos
TV

'Lioness' Season 3 teaser finally reveals release date as Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman reunite amid chaos

Season 1 of Taylor Sheridan's espionage thriller dealt with terrorist financiers, while Season 2 focused on illegal human trafficking.
1 day ago