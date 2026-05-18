‘Yellowstone’ star Kelly Reilly's 2007 supernatural horror movie is getting a TV remake

The 2007 movie also starred Miranda Johnson and was based on the eponymous novel written by British author Fay Weldon

Long before she became a household name with her portrayal of Beth Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' universe, Kelly Reilly appeared in the Nicolas Roeg supernatural movie 'Puffball' alongside Donald Sutherland. The movie, titled 'Puffball: The Devil's Eyeball,' was released in theatres back in 2007 and was adapted from the eponymous novel written by author Fay Weldon. Now, almost two decades after the fact, Weldon's popular novel is once again being adapted for the screen as a television series.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Network)

In an interesting turn of events, the BBC Studios-backed Firebird Pictures has optioned the television adaptation of 'Puffball', based on the 1980 novel of the same name. Several other details about the upcoming series are yet to be announced; however, it is known that the project has roped in Morgan Lloyd Malcolm as the writer. Lloyd Malcolm is a playwright who has been awarded the prestigious Olivier Award and has also penned the Netflix thriller 'Obsession.' The plot of 'Puffball' follows a young couple from London, known as Richard and Liffey, as they relocate to the countryside after deciding to have children and raise a family. Upon arriving at their countryside home, Richard and Liffey befriend their neighbors, Tucker and Mabs.

Kelly Reilly as Liffey in a still from 'Puffball: The Devil's Eyeball' (Image Source: YouTube | @topko)

Tucker and Mabs have five children of their own and toil away to provide for them. Despite appearances, undercurrents of jealousy soon sweep the country couple, as Mabs disapproves of the easy, comfortable life Richard and Liffey lead. Mabs eventually sends Tucker to seduce and sleep with Liffey while Richard is away. With the intention of subduing Liffey, Tucker makes use of an herbal aphrodisiac. Things soon take a turn for the bizarre after Liffey is pregnant and Mabs finds to her consternation that she has turned infertile and is somehow unable to conceive. The 2007 movie adaptation starred Reilly as Liffey, while Sutherland played Lars. Miranda Richardson portrayed Mabs.

A still of the celebrated British author Fay Weldon (Image Source: Getty | Leonardo Cendamo)

On the other hand, Weldon is a prominent and celebrated author, and one of her most notable works is 'The Life and Loves of a She-Devil.' The book was adapted into a Hollywood movie starring Roseanne Barr and Meryl Streep, as well as a BBC series. At the time of her death in 2023, Weldon had published more than 30 novels. As of this writing, the upcoming television series has yet to land a network for distribution. Nevertheless, the project has the odds in its favor, given the source material and Lloyd Malcolm's reputation as a dependable scribe. Lloyd Malcolm's play 'Emilia' led to her bagging an Olivier Award, and the play is now slated for a film adaptation. Lloyd Malcolm has also flourished as a screenwriter, with work on the Netflix thriller 'Obsession' and the movie 'The Wasp.'