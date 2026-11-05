What happened to Cruz? ‘Chicago Fire’ bids goodbye to fan favorite in its 300th episode

Tomlin risks Cruz’s job to convince Severide in the latest episode of ‘Chicago Fire’

'Chicago Fire' finally says goodbye to Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso), and it is as emotional as fans expected. The 300th episode showed Cruz in much better physical condition than fans last saw him in. Cruz is feeling better and wants to get back to what he loves doing. He meets up with Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) to discuss Dr Dean Archer's (Steven Weber) plans. He tells the now-Captain that Archer recommended a specialized recovery center. Severide is happy, but the feeling does not last long.

A still of Severide and Cruz on 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Peter Gordon)

Chief Tomlin (Doug Savant) tells Severide that they can no longer wait on Cruz. Cruz's vacancy in Squad 3 needs to be addressed. Severide has a week to name a replacement. If he doesn't, then headquarters (HQ) will name one for him. Severide immediately asks Randall "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte) if union protections can help Cruz. Mouch doesn't think so. He thinks HQ has many ways to justify their decision. Mouch believes that it's not HQ, but Chief Tomlin (Doug Savant), who wants to replace Cruz. He suspects that Tomlin wants one of his guys in Cruz's position. Severide agrees with the assertion.

Mouch meets Tomlin, offering a bottle of alcohol as a gift. Mouch tries to convince Tomlin. He agrees to compromise, which shocks Tomlin, as he didn't think that Severide would agree to anything off the books. Tomlin indeed wanted something from Severide, and in exchange, he would keep Cruz's position intact. Mouch later arrives at Severide's office and tells him that Tomlin will give Cruz 90 more days if Severide reinstates McCaffrey. Severide doesn't like the proposition. He sits down with Mouch and Tomlin to discuss the situation. He agrees to let McCaffrey sit on the equipment and supply team's front desk. From there, he could find his way back to the field. Tomlin refuses, but ultimately agrees.

A still of Cruz on 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Peter Gordon)

Back at the Cruz household, Chloe's (Kristen Gutoskie) water breaks, and she is taken to the hospital. Cruz and Chloe welcome Sophia and Elena, and the expression on the former's face hints his priorities may have shifted. 'Chicago Med's Dr. Archer arrives to congratulate the family. He tells Cruz he could return to the field soon with the right treatment. Cruz is surprised to see the disappointment in his family's faces. Javi (Carlos S. Sanchez) storms out of the room, and Brian (Finn Russell), his younger son, questions why someone else's father can't risk his life. Realization dawns on Cruz that his family is also struggling after the accident.

Cruz meets Severide and declares that he will not be returning to the Squad. The news shocks Severide, and he tries to change Cruz's mind. But Cruz was firm. He wanted nothing more than to return to his old life, but seeing the twins and his family changed that. He now wants to spend time with his family. He will go to the recovery center in Minneapolis, where Chloe's family would help with the children. The Cruz family would try to bounce back from the accident, stronger and better, in their new home.

A still of Javi, Otis and Cruz on 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Peter Gordon)

The news quickly spread through the Station. Cruz pays a last visit to Otis' memorial. He reminisces about old memories and says, "I'll always be with you, brother." The rest then join him for one final group photo. In this way, the NBC procedural bids farewell to one of its most popular characters. To find out what happens next in the Fire Station, tune in every Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. CT) on NBC.