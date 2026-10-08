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‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 premiere reveals Cruz’s fate after devastating warehouse accident

'Chicago Fire' Season 15 Episode 1 time jump reveals favorite's fate after he’s trapped in warehouse fire in Season 14 cliffhanger
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Joe from 'Chicago Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Gordon)
A still of Joe from 'Chicago Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Gordon)

'Chicago Fire' picked up right where it left off in Season 14. The premiere quickly resolved the finale's cliffhanger as it revealed that all the firefighters survived the West Pershing fire. However, the situation in the warehouse is still not under control. Cruz (Joe Miñoso) arrives to rescue two people trapped in the building and breaks through a wall. In the process, debris falls on him, leaving fans fearing for the fan favorite’s survival. The civilians also perish in the fire. Fortunately, the premiere doesn’t leave fans wondering about Cruz’s fate for long, as a three-month time jump reveals he is alive, moving around in a wheelchair. However, the accident has taken a toll on him. An MRI reveals that he has a fractured spine, and the small amount of healthy tissue remaining around the site of impact is not enough for him to continue working as a firefighter. Herrmann (David Eigenberg) feels guilty, as he was the one who initially volunteered for the rescue. 

A still of 'Chicago Fire'
A still of 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)

Dean Archer from 'Chicago Med' makes a cameo when he checks in on Cruz. The entire Firehouse 51 shows up for Cruz and his family as they help prepare his house for his arrival and treatment. 'New Blood' reveals that Severide (Taylor Kinney) chose Firehouse 51 and is now serving as a captain. He was blamed for the death of two civilians in the devastating fire, but managed to prove his innocence. Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide's conversation reveals that Isaiah is back in Chicago but is not living with them. His mother came with him, and they are now living together. Kidd is training a new group of firefighters. This group is eager and feisty, as this assignment will decide whether they work at a house or become floaters. Hence, they are shocked when Kidd reveals they will not be evaluated individually but as a group. 

A still of Pascal from 'Chicago Fire'
A still of Pascal from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)

Things between Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) and Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente) are still up in the air, but sparks continue flying. A blast from Violet's past arrives in the form of Jacob, a journalist who is threatening to blow things up for the crew. Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) also has his swan song. During the fire, Kidd refuses his orders, citing that he is no longer her chief. Viewers later see him help Severide prove Cruz's innocence in the disaster. Before leaving, he warns Severide that his actions now have consequences for him and the entire team as well. 'Chicago Fire' airs new episodes every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

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