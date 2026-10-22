What happened to Cruz on 'Chicago Fire'? Season 15 Episode 3 sees fan favorite at his lowest point

The latest episode of ‘Chicago Fire’ sees Hermann and Cruz at loggerheads as the latter struggles with his injuries

'Chicago Fire' brings Cruz (Joe Miñoso) back, but his return has left many viewers concerned. 'Take the Hit' opens with Cruz and his family struggling with his injuries. Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie) tries to help him return to normal life, but her efforts fall short. Cruz is clearly sinking and refuses to reach out for help. Not only his family, but his colleagues are also left worried. Hermann (David Eigenberg) asks Severide (Taylor Kinney) at the station if he has heard anything from Cruz. Severide says he hasn't, but asks him not to think about it too much, as Cruz may be busy with physical therapy. However, Hermann suspects that something else might be going on.

A still from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Gordon)

Hermann catches up with Violet (Hanako Greensmith) later and tells her that Chloe has asked for his help. Apparently, Cruz has not left his house all week and is also refusing PT. This is dangerous, since therapy is necessary for Cruz's recovery. Hermann plans an intervention, but Violet asks him to reconsider, as it could overwhelm him and push him further away. Hermann drops the plan and visits Cruz alone, with gifts and treats for the children.

Cruz immediately questions Chloe about Hermann's arrival. He suspects that Chloe has shared her concerns with Hermann. Just then, Hermann comes to Chloe's rescue and lies to Cruz, saying that he was there for a wellness check. Cruz opens up to him, explaining that he is frustrated about not getting better. Hermann tries to encourage him, reminding him that the Cruz he knows never gives up. Cruz responds that he is exhausted and feels as though he is buried waist-deep in sand. He fights every day, but doesn't know if it is worth it. Hermann reminds Cruz that his family needs him. This pushes Cruz over the edge, and he drives Hermann away.

A still of Joe from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

Before leaving, Hermann leaves Otis' cane for Cruz. The next day, Cruz comes to the station to confront Hermann about this. He throws the cane back at Hermann's face, but can't slip away as Capp (Randy Flagler) and Tony (Anthony Ferraris) take him for breakfast. After Capp and Tony, Severide catches up with Cruz as well. He asks Cruz for advice on how to deal with one of his probies. Cruz suggests forgiving the probie, noting that the mistake could have been unintentional. Cruz is now free to leave the premises, but just before he exits, he sees Tony's broken saw and starts working on it. The repair gives him time to think about how he wants to proceed.

Hermann later finds him working on a compartment door. Cruz reveals that while he lay injured, he thought about different things. One of them was that Severide had asked him to repair the door and would be angry if he didn't follow his instructions. The pair laughs and begins working together. It seems like Hermann's efforts have worked. Later, Chloe messages Hermann a photo of Cruz in therapy, suggesting he is slowly getting back to normalcy.

A still of McCaffrey from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)

Elsewhere, Tony is injured during an operation because of a mistake made by McCaffrey. Initially, Severide and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) decide to forgive him, but when he tries to force their hand by using his connections, they dismiss him. Meanwhile, Vasquez and Novak continue to deny their feelings for each other. To find out how Cruz's story progresses, tune in every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.