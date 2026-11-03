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‘NCIS’ fans get disappointing news as CBS makes an unexpected schedule change

‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Origins,’ and ‘NCIS: New York’ will not air new episodes on November 3
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 52 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'NCIS' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
A still from 'NCIS' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

The 'NCIS' franchise has been putting its best foot forward this season. Fans have tuned in to see their favorite alumni, Michael Weatherly, Mark Harmon, and LL Cool J, continue their respective legacies. It is safe to say that the franchise’s revamped Super Tuesday lineup has been a hit. However, CBS is taking a break from the lineup tomorrow. ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Origins,’ and ‘NCIS: New York’ will not air new episodes on November 3. According to the promos, all three shows will return with new episodes on November 10. This means the three shows will go on a hiatus for a week.

A still of Tony from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

CBS has not clarified the reason for the break, but coverage of the national midterm elections appears to have played a part in the decision. According to the broadcasting site, the three-hour block occupied by the 'NCIS' franchise will be taken over by 'CBS News: America Decides: Election 2026.' The programme will run from 7 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET.

A still of Gibbs from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: CBS)

This is the first break for the ‘NCIS’ franchise during the 2026-2027 season. Such interruptions are not unusual, as networks take breaks each year to make room for special programming. Sometimes broadcasters also take these breaks to keep episodes for the so-called sweeps weeks, which help determine advertising rates for the rest of the year. Hence, many such interruptions are expected to follow this season.

A still from 'NCIS: New York' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Michael Greenberg)

Viewers can use the break to catch up on their favorite shows. ‘NCIS’ currently follows Tony, played by Weatherly, taking on a new challenge as the agency's director. Meanwhile, Mark Harmon's Gibbs is trying to figure out who is trying to kill him on 'NCIS: Origins,' while LL Cool J's Sam Hanna is protecting his hometown in 'NCIS: New York.' All the episodes are currently streaming on Paramount+.

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