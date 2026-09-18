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When does ‘MobLand’ Season 2 come out? Release date, episode schedule and more

‘MobLand’ Season 2 returns with 10 episodes, new threats for the Harrigans, and more trouble for Harry Da Souza.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy in a still from 'Mobland' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy in a still from 'Mobland' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

‘MobLand’ Season 2 premieres on September 18, 2026, on Paramount+. The new season has 10 episodes, with the finale set for November 20. The episodes will arrive weekly on Fridays. Created by Ronan Bennett, the crime drama follows the warring Harrigan and Stevenson families. Tom Hardy returns as Harry Da Souza, the Harrigans’ fixer. Pierce Brosnan is back as Conrad Harrigan, while Helen Mirren returns as Maeve Harrigan. Season 2 brings new rivals into the Harrigans’ path. At the same time, tensions inside the family threaten to make their fight for control even harder.

Pierce Brosnahan and Tom Hardy in 'Mobland' Season 1
Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy in a still from 'Mobland' Season 1 (Image Source: Paramount+)

Harry Da Souza must once again walk a dangerous tightrope as tensions within the family intensify. The official synopsis describes him as a street-smart and formidable fixer facing an increasingly dangerous situation. Pierce Brosnan has also teased a more intense season. Speaking to Extra, he said the action and intensity had increased 'a good 10' times compared with Season 1. “It’s ratcheted up. It’s very intense,” Brosnan said. “The bit is between the teeth now with everyone.”

Here's the schedule for 'MobLand' Season 2:

Sept. 18: Episode 1: I Wanna Be Your Dog

Sept. 25: Episode 2

Oct. 2: Episode 3

Oct. 9: Episode 4

Oct. 16: Episode 5

Oct. 23: Episode 6

Oct. 30: Episode 7

Nov. 6: Episode 8

Nov. 13: Episode 9

Nov. 20: Episode 10

Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in 'MobLand'
Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in a still from 'MobLand' Season 1 (Image Source: Paramount+)

Helen Mirren recently addressed her experience working with Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan while speaking with Entertainment Weekly. Mirren praised her working relationship with Brosnan, describing the pair as “toast and butter.” She also had positive words for Hardy, calling him “extraordinary.” Her comments came after reports raised questions about tension involving Hardy. Mirren dismissed those reports and said the cast enjoys working with him. “We absolutely love working with [Hardy], we love doing the show, and that’s all there really is to it,” she said.

‘MobLand’ Season 1 ended with the Harrigan and Stevenson conflict reaching a dangerous point. Eddie Harrigan made a major move against the Stevensons, changing the balance between the families. Harry Da Souza stayed close to the Harrigans as their problems grew. Conrad and Maeve Harrigan faced growing pressure from enemies and their own family. The finale left several relationships damaged and raised fresh questions about who could control the criminal empire.

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