Helen Mirren hints at bigger threats for the Harrigans in ‘MobLand’ Season 2: 'There are forces...'

Helen Mirren teases Maeve’s role in 'MobLand' Season 2, which is set to premiere on September 18

‘MobLand’ Season 2 will feature bigger threats and deeper conflict when the Paramount+ crime drama returns on September 18. Helen Mirren, who plays Maeve, has teased what fans can expect from her character as new forces enter the family’s world. Maeve played a major role in the Harrigans’ problems during Season 1. She tested her family and pushed her grandson Eddie toward a bigger role. Mirren told Entertainment Weekly that Maeve will continue interfering in Eddie’s life in the new season. “You’ll see a lot more of that in the next season. She’s meddling in his world in a big way and being critical. She doesn’t let him off the hook; he’s not the golden boy unless he earns it.” Maeve sees Eddie as the person with the strongest potential to lead the Harrigan family. She believes her husband Conrad has lost some of his edge after years of wealth and comfort.

Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in 'MobLand' (Image Source: Paramount+)

“In season 1, she felt that her husband was losing it. He was losing his edge, he was living on the fat of the land, the fat of their earnings over the last 30 years,” she said. Maeve has little interest in settling into a comfortable life. Mirren described her character as “an old time rebel” who never wanted to become “a posh, gentry housewife.” Her view of Eddie also creates tension within the family. Maeve believes he has the abilities needed to take control, but her judgment comes with jealousy toward Seraphina. The Season 2 trailer hints at a more aggressive side of Maeve. “It’s a gothic fantasy, and I so enjoy playing the extreme, the over the top, the fantastical,” she said.

The actress also hinted at new complications in Season 2, as she added, “Other forces are coming in to play, between the characters played by Toby Jones and Janet McTeer. So there are forces beginning to impede upon the family.” However, the family still carries its own problems. Mirren pointed to jealousy, anger, history, antagonism, and revenge as forces that increase the conflict between the Harrigans. “But that’s the milieu they live in, they thrive in, and it doesn’t bring them down, it just gives them energy.”

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Emmett J Scanlan as Paul, Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan and Jack Archer as Fergus in ‘MobLand’ Season 2 (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Luke Varley)

Mirren hopes the show continues beyond Season 2 so she can share more scenes with Hardy. She praised his acting skills and said she enjoys working with him. “I’m really hoping we go for another season, and if and when we do, I’m really hoping I get to play more with Tom, because he’s an extraordinary, extraordinary actor, and it’s always lovely to get to grips with that kind of talent.” She described their characters as opposites. Harry uses a quiet and controlled approach, while Maeve speaks openly and constantly challenges people around her. “Well, it’s so dark. There’s so much danger because of what Tom does so brilliantly: He plays dangerous but so quietly, so surreptitiously, so controlled. Maeve is the absolute opposite; whatever’s on the tip of her mind just comes out.”

Tom Hardy will return as Harry Da Souza when 'MobLand' Season 2 premieres. Mirren confirmed his involvement during the interview after months of speculation about his future in the series. "Tom is very much in," she said. The new season will pick up after Maeve and Conrad ended Season 1 in prison. The previous installment also saw Eddie learn the truth about his parentage, Brendan dying, and Kevin wanting greater control over the family.