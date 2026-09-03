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‘MobLand’ receives exciting Season 3 update ahead of Season 2

Paramount+ dropped some major news for the future of Tom Hardy's 'MobLand' two weeks before the release of the second season.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy in 'MobLand' (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)
A still of Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy in 'MobLand' (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)

Paramount+ has renewed 'MobLand' for Season 3, confirming that Tom Hardy will return as fixer Harry Da Souza alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren. The announcement ends months of uncertainty surrounding Hardy’s future after reports suggested he could leave the crime drama following alleged production conflicts. By naming Hardy as part of the returning cast, Paramount+ has confirmed that the show’s central trio will remain together beyond the forthcoming second season.

The early renewal came ahead of MobLand Season 2's global premiere on September 18. The teaser brought Tom Hardy back as Harry, the fixer caught between the Harrigan family’s internal cracks and the rivals circling their north London crime empire. The series is produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, with Hardy, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, and David C. Glasser among its executive producers.

A still of Tom Hardy in 'MobLand' (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)
A still of Tom Hardy in 'MobLand' (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)

Paramount+ announced the renewal with the message, “THE HARRIGANS AREN’T GOING ANYWHERE.” However, no production schedule or release window has been announced for the third season. Hardy’s involvement had been in question since May, when The Hollywood Reporter reported that he had clashed with Butterworth and members of 101 Studios during the production of Season 2. At the time, it was unclear whether he would return if Paramount+ ordered another season. Reports indicated that discussions about his return were continuing, but the renewal announcement now provides official confirmation.

Season 2 will follow the Harrigans as they face threats to their criminal empire. Paramount+’s logline reads, “The Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire – and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable ‘fixer,’ must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify.

As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.” The 10-episode season also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Jasmine Jobson, Mandeep Dhillon, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Janet McTeer, Jordi Mollà and Toby Jones. New episodes will stream weekly on Fridays, with the Season 2 finale arriving on November 20. 'MobLand' Season 1 is currently available on Paramount+.

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