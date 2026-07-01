Tom Hardy's future in ‘MobLand’ Season 3 finally revealed amid exit rumors

‘MobLand’ Season 3 has not been greenlit yet, but a writers' room has reportedly already been set up for the next chapter

'MobLand' fans can finally rest easy, as the show's fan-favorite character is not going anywhere. The crime thriller introduced viewers to hardened crime families engaging in a brutal conflict for control of London's criminal underworld. The series centers on the Harrigan family and their escalating conflict with the rival Stevenson gang. A-listers like Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Tom Hardy lead the show's cast, with the former two playing Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, respectively. Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, who is tasked with cleaning up the family's mess and protecting their criminal enterprise.

However, in May, several sources claimed that Hardy had been fired from the Paramount+ series. His on-set behavior during Season 2's production had allegedly caused tensions with the showrunner, writer, and executive producer, Jez Butterworth. Hardy would reportedly arrive late on set, disrupt production by trying to change the dialogue, and express his unhappiness over 'MobLand' becoming an ensemble show rather than his star vehicle. The show's long-term future seemed uncertain without one of its lead stars. But fans need not worry, as it seems that Hardy and the show's team have resolved their differences. Deadline exclusively reported on June 30 that 'The Revenant' star will be back for Season 3. As per the outlet, Hardy, Butterworth, and the executive producer David Glasser recently met in London to resolve the issue and continue their collaboration on the show's third season. Guy Ritchie, who is the executive producer on the series, reportedly played a role in Hardy's return.

An image of Tom Hardy from the crime thriller series 'MobLand' (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)

It must be noted that Season 3 of 'MobLand' has not been greenlit yet. But as per the publication, a writers' room has already been set up for the show's third chapter. In addition to the trio, the show's cast also features Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan, Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza, Lara Pulver as Isabella 'Bella' Harrigan, Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan, Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina Harrigan, Janet McTeer as Kat McAllister, and Jasmine Jobson as Zosia, among others. Furthermore, Ronan Bennett created the series and also serves as its executive producer alongside Butterworth, Ritchie, and Glasser.

The show's first season premiered with 10 episodes from March 30 to June 1, 2025, on Paramount+. After its debut, 'MobLand' became the second biggest launch for an original series from Paramount+, after Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman.' The series saw strong viewership throughout its first season and was renewed for a second installment by the end of June. A release date for Season 2 has not been announced yet, but it is expected to premiere before the end of 2026.