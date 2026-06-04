‘Tulsa King’ 4 hasn’t even aired yet, but Paramount+ is already planning for Season 5 and a new filming base

A major behind-the-scenes change could reshape ‘Tulsa King’s future as new reports hint at Dwight Manfredi’s next destination.

‘Tulsa King’ may not be staying in Tulsa (or Atlanta) for much longer. While Paramount+ has not officially announced a fifth season of the hit crime drama, movement behind the scenes suggests the streamer is already thinking ahead. According to Variety, a writers’ room for Season 5 is currently operating, even as production on Season 4 has recently wrapped. That development alone is enough to get fans talking, but another detail is drawing even more attention: the show’s planned move to New York. For years, the Sylvester Stallone-led series has primarily filmed in Atlanta. If plans move forward, however, the next chapter of the series could be produced in New York instead.

Sylvester Stallone and Dana Delany in a still from 'Tulsa King' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @tulsaking)

The possible relocation appears to be motivated by financial and creative reasons. On the business side, New York has become increasingly aggressive in attracting film and television productions. Under Governor Kathy Hochul, the state has expanded its incentive programs multiple times over the past few years. The state now offers an annual incentive package of $800 million. In addition, it now provides a 30% tax rebate, putting it on par with Georgia’s incentive, with projects investing at least $100 million eligible for up to 40%. New York has also widened coverage to include more above-the-line expenses. For a series as established as ‘Tulsa King’, those incentives could make relocating an easy decision. Of course, money is only part of the story.

Sylvester Stallone in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Brian Douglas)

A move to New York would also fit naturally within the show’s world. Stallone’s character, Dwight “The General” Manfredi, has roots in New York. Before finding himself in Oklahoma, Dwight was a longtime Mafia figure whose life changed after being pushed away from his old territory by powerful figures within organized crime. Since the show’s debut, viewers have watched Dwight build a new operation far from home. Yet the idea of him eventually returning to New York has always lingered in the background. After all, unfinished business has a funny way of catching up with people, especially in crime dramas. Although details about Season 4 remain tightly guarded, the possibility of Dwight heading back to his old stomping grounds could open the door to fresh conflicts, old rivalries, and plenty of new power struggles.

A still of Sylvester Stallone from 'Tulsa King' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @tulsaking)

At this stage, fans should remember that Paramount+ has not formally ordered Season 5. The existence of a writers’ room is certainly encouraging, but it does not guarantee a renewal announcement. Television projects often go through various stages of development before receiving official approval. Still, the odds appear favorable. Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for news regarding Season 4’s release window. The third season aired between September and November 2025, and Paramount+ announced Season 4 before that installment even premiered. And as production on Season 4 wrapped in late March, fans may not have to wait long for a release date update.