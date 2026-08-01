What caused the crash of Pan Am flight 103? Inside the real Lockerbie tragedy behind Netflix show

Netflix and BBC bring out a miniseries based on the real Lockerbie tragedy that took away the lives of 189 Americans

'The Bombing of Pan Am 103' has again brought into the spotlight the 1988 tragedy that shook the world. For those unaware, the Netflix miniseries is based on the real-life tragedy behind Pan Am Flight 103. The flight exploded mid-air on December 21, 1988, leading to mass destruction and several people tragically losing their lives. After an intensive investigation lasting 11 years, it was uncovered that the blast was a terrorist attack facilitated by Libyan officials, according to the CIA. The blast took away the lives of 189 Americans, making it the deadliest terrorist attack on American civilians until the September 11, 2001, catastrophe.

Still from 'The Bombing of Pan Am 103' — Image Source: BBC/Netflix | Mark Mainz

The flight in question, a Boeing 747, departed from London and was bound for New York City at the time of the explosion. While on its northerly flight path, the aircraft blasted above the town of Lockerbie in the Dumfries and Galloway region of southwest Scotland. This calamity cost 270 people from 21 countries their lives. Neither the passengers nor the crew members survived. On the ground, the impact and its aftereffects killed eleven people. Experts examined the incident and cited a plastic explosive in the forward cargo as the culprit behind the aircraft's rapid destruction. The FBI looked into the debris left behind by the accident and determined that a bomb was embedded inside a radio, placed into a piece of luggage, and left aboard.

As per The Guardian, the bomb detonated at 7.03 pm and tore apart the plane. At first, the forward section broke off and fell to the ground. The main parts containing the passengers suddenly became vulnerable. All passengers were suddenly thrown into conditions found at the peak of Mount Everest. They must have lost consciousness as the parts began crashing into the ground. The debris was spread across an area of over 845 square miles, making it the largest-ever crime scene in American history.

A Scottish Police officer surveys wreckage of Pan Am Flight 103 in Lockerbie, Scotland. — Image Source: FBI | AP Photo

Several teams involved in the investigation made a breakthrough when a piece of scorched shirt was uncovered a year after the blast. The piece was intriguing because it had a circuit board fragment entangled in its fabric. FBI passed a picture of that fabric to the CIA, where a Directorate of Science & Technology (DS&T) electronics expert got a chance to observe it. He noted two things that reminded him of a timer the authorities had earlier found in association with a Libyan attack. Authorities further analyzed the finding, and other experts were involved. They concluded that the fragment entangled with the fabric indeed shared characteristics similar to the timer circuit specifically manufactured for Libyans.

The Libyan involvement was further established when charred shards of a sky blue baby romper suit, adult clothes, and an umbrella were traced back to Tony Gauci's shop in the seaside suburb of Sliema, on the Mediterranean island of Malta, according to CNN. Gauci shared that a Libyan brought multiple pieces of clothing from the shop a few weeks before the attack. These clothes were later used to stuff the luggage where the bomb was found. As per PEOPLE, in 1991, a man named Abdel Madshid Jiacha — a former Libyan secret agent identified Abdel Basset Ali al-Megrahi and Lamen Khalifa Fhimah as the men behind the attack. Jiacaha claimed he saw the men transferring a suitcase, which presumably contained the bomb, into the plane in Malta. Gauci also identified Al-Megrahi as the man who brought the clothes. Jiacha alleged that the attack was in response to the bombings done by the US in Tripoli and Benghazi in 1986.

Stil from 'The Bombing of Pan Am 103' — Image Source: X| Netflix

Fhimah and Megrahi were arrested, and their case went to trial in 2000. Fhimah was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Megrahi was found guilty of 270 counts of murder and sentenced to life in prison. He was later released on compassionate grounds in 2009. Three years later, he died in Tripoli. CBS News reports that a third assailant involved in the attack, named Abu Agila Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was apprehended in 2020. He still awaits trial.

The miniseries titled 'The Bombing of Pan Am 103' starring Merritt Wever, Tony Curran and Patrick J. Adams, focusses on the relentless investigation spearheaded by authorities to bring the victims justice, as well as how the attack forever changed the lives of innocent civilians and a peaceful Scottish town. “Our series focuses not only on what turned out to be a very long and complicated investigation with a lot of different law enforcement agencies working together,” Adams told the BBC. “But also the human impact and the stories of some of the victims and their families as they try to make sense of this horrific event.” The miniseries is currently streaming on Netflix.

Links in the article

https://www.cia.gov/legacy/museum/exhibit/terrorist-bombing-of-pan-am-flight-103/

https://www.fbi.gov/history/cases-and-criminals/pan-am-103-bombing

https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2000/feb/27/lockerbie.life1

https://edition.cnn.com/2001/WORLD/europe/01/31/lockerbie.malta/index.html

https://people.com/the-bombing-of-pan-am-103-true-story-12016486

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/lockerbie-bombing-pan-am-flight-103-new-charges-barr/

https://www.bbc.com/mediacentre/mediapacks/the-bombing-of-pan-am-103