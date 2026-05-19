Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 adds 'Zero Day' star in major role alongside Sylvester Stallone

'Tulsa King' adds a major recurring character to its highly anticipated fourth season on Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan's 'Tulsa King' is welcoming a new character named Maya. She will be played by Eden Lee and is set to be a recurring character in the crime drama, as per Deadline. Lee is an acclaimed actress who recently appeared in Netflix’s 'Zero Day' along with Robert De Niro. Her other credits include 'Twisted Metal,' 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,' 'Parish,' 'Found,' 'Murdaugh: Death in the Family,' 'First Wives Club,' 'The Resident,' 'Dynasty,' and 'Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.' She is set to step into the shoes of Maya, the Chief of Staff, working for the Governor of Oklahoma. She will share the screen with Sylvester Stallone, who plays Dwight "The General" Manfredi in the hit drama.

Eden Lee poses for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @msedenlee)

Lee took to Instagram to celebrate the news as she wrote, "Let’s Go." The show is set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and its upcoming fourth season will focus on Dwight's struggles against the Dunmires, an old-money family that does not abide by traditional values. The challenges posed by the family threaten Dwight's empire and loved ones. It is not yet known how Maya will fit into the narrative. As per Stallone's social media post, production on 'Tulsa King' wrapped in April 2026. This means that Lee has already shot her scenes.

It is unclear when exactly the show will premiere on Paramount+. However, it can be assumed that the show will arrive sometime this year. As per a report by Deadline, another new cast member in Season 4 is Richie Stephens. He will play English Dan, a rival supplier and mid-level crime boss. Apart from Stallone, the show also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

Still of Dwight in 'Tulsa King' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Brian Douglas)

'Tulsa King' is a special project for Stallone. "I’ve been able to take the maturity of acting – and have gone through what I call the physical phase, the narcissistic phase, the vanity phase. Now that the ship has sailed and, you know, you’re acting now with your clothes on," the actor shared regarding his experience while speaking to The Globe and Mail. "So it’s more emotional, and I’m enjoying really delving down into those suppressed feelings. I don’t like to over-intellectualize acting because I think it sounds a bit pretentious, but I’m using a different segment of my brain, which I’ve never used before in acting." The crime drama will soon have a spin-off show on the streaming platform titled 'Frisco King.'