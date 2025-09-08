‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 trailer teases explosive new rivalries — and a surprise cameo none of us saw coming

Joined by new friends and foes, Dwight Manfredi is all set to make a comeback on September 21

With pressure mounting like never before, Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) is back to rule hearts with 'Tulsa King' Season 3. Slated for a Sunday, September 21, release, the mob drama is all set to answer the mysterious kidnapping of Manfredi in the Season 2 finale. With that, the recently released trailer of Season 3 teases action, chaos, mob fights, and more mind games. Not only that, but Samuel L Jackson's minor but telling cameo also steals the spotlight, making the wait for 'Tulsa King' Season 3 harder than expected.

A screenchot of Sylvester Stallone from 'Tulsa King' (Image Source: Paramount | @tulsaking)

The 'Tulsa King' Season 3 trailer kicks off with Kevin Pollak's Special Agent Musso asking Manfredi, "What do you want from me?" before asserting, "I own you, General." Furthermore, new cast member Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick), a powerful figure in the liquor business, is also introduced, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The trailer ends with Manfredi confronting Jackson's Russell Lee Washington in a bar, asking, "Is that a ghost?" Washington replies, "I bet nobody saw that coming."

Notably, 'Tulsa King' Season 3 brings in several new faces, most notably Patrick as Jeremiah Dunmire, gloomily described as "the tyrant of Tulsa." He'll be joined by Beau Knapp as Cole Dunmire, Bella Heathcote as Cleo Montague, and James Russo as Quiet Ray Renzetti, adding elements of intrigue and danger to the already tense setting, as per Deadline. The series will continue to follow Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who, after serving 25 years in prison, is unceremoniously sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, by his mob family.

Feeling betrayed and realizing his old associates don't have his best interests at heart, Manfredi begins building his own empire from scratch. He recruits a ragtag crew of unlikely allies, slowly turning Tulsa into the center of his new criminal operations. Season 2 saw Manfredi and his crew face challenges as they crossed into rival territories, sparking violent conflicts and new rivalries. Season 3 increases the stakes even further as Manfredi's empire grows, so do his enemies and the risks to those closest to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulsa King (@tulsaking)

Season 3 will introduce the Dunmire family, an old-money dynasty that doesn't play by traditional mafia rules. This family will emerge as Manfredi's most formidable threat yet. With their influence, resources, and ruthless approach, the Dunmires force Manfredi into his toughest fight, testing his ability to protect everything he's built while safeguarding his family. The new season will span 10 episodes, with new installments arriving weekly. The season finale will drop on November 23.

Reportedly, 'Tulsa King' was crowned the No. 1 Paramount+ Original Series of 2024 and ranked among the Top 10 Original Series across all streaming platforms in Q4, cementing its status as one of the biggest hits of the year; Season 2 had drawn 21.1 million global viewers. The returning cast of 'Tulsa King' Season 3 includes Stallone alongside Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike 'Cash Flo' Walden, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, and Michael Beach, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany also back.