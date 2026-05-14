‘The Boys’ Season 5 finally revealed Samuel L. Jackson’s mystery character — and it’s incredible

Samuel. L. Jackson appeared in the Season 5 episode 7 titled 'The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk.'

'The Boys' has scored another legendary actor in its final season. The actor in question is none other than Samuel. L. Jackson, who agreed to voice the part of Xander, a hammerhead shark, just because of his love for the show. Creator Eric Kripke shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the idea of casting Jackson started taking shape after Tilda Swinton was booked to voice Ambrosius, an octopus in the show. "Wouldn't it be hilarious if every time we hear from an ocean animal it's just the biggest possible, classiest actor we can possibly find, like Tilda?" Kripke explained. "There's always a chance of getting them because it's usually just an hour or two in a recording booth. They can do it wherever they are."

Still of Xander and The Deep (Chace Crawford) from 'The Boys' (Image Source: Prime | Photo by Jasper Savage)

Jackson appeared as the voice of Xander in the recently released episode titled 'The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk.' Xander was seen reprimanding The Deep (Chace Crawford) for his actions. The Deep, after getting fired from 'The Seven,' goes near the waters and drops a beer can in it, out of frustration. Xander emerges in front of him and angrily asks him to stop. He warns The Deep, "water is f---in' off limits....b---- ass." The verbal abuse ties in to The Deep's earlier betrayal of aquatic beings. In Season 4, after Black Noir II punches a hole in Vought's new underwater pipeline, it is revealed that the structure is poorly constructed and extremely vulnerable. The Deep had previously convinced aquatic beings that the entity was safe and posed no harm.

Samuel L. Jackson attends the Screening of 'Song Sung Blue' (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac)

Eventually, the pipeline started leaking oil into the ocean, making things challenging for Xander and his fellow water beings. Since then, things have been salty between The Deep and Xander. For Kripke, Jackson was the first choice for the role right from the inception. After his experience with casting Tilda Swinton, Kripke knew that getting big actors for such small roles is not an impossible endeavor. Hence, Kripke sent a request to Jackson's team.

Samuel L. Jackson appears in the latest episode of ‘THE BOYS’ as Xander the Shark.



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The team agreed to take Kripke's offer, but warned him not to get his hopes up. Kripke soon received the news that Jackson, a fan of the show, wanted to take up the part, if it did not interfere with his already set schedule. The work was finished in less than a day. "There was just a morning. He was free in New York City, and we brought him into a booth. I was in L.A. but video conferencing and was able to watch him do it," Kripke shared. "That's a bucket-list thing, man, watching Sam Jackson read your dialogue. And I think it makes the scene just so funny because The Deep is getting told off and Sam Jackson's very, very good at that." 'The Boys' is all set to release its series finale on May 20 on Prime.