'Tulsa King' Season 2 Ending Explained: Explosive cliffhanger climax sets stage for Season 3

A shocking development shakes Dwight Manfredi in 'Tulsa King' Season 2 Ending

Contains spoilers for 'Tulsa King'

With everything that transpired, 'Tulsa King' Season 2 stood out for its spectacular climax, with the spotlight mostly on Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi (Domenick Lombardozzi): After losing his gang to Vince Antonacci (Vincent Piazza), Chickie is instructed to get Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) to New York in Tulsa King Episode 9. However, Chickie's hubris has not moved even an inch, resulting in an unanticipated development.

Furthermore, following the tragic death of Jimmy the Creek (Glen Gould), the Manfredi gang is moving ahead with attempts to get legal status for their businesses. However, a dramatic occurrence disturbs Manfredi's peace, casting a dark shadow over his future.

Who kills Chickie in 'Tulsa King' Season 2?

Frank Grillo and Domenick Lombardozzi in a still from 'Tulsa King' Season 2 (Paramount+)

Despite receiving a negative answer from Manfredi, Chickie does not feel lost and reaches out to Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo) for help. Citing their family's generation-old relations, Chickie attempts to win Bevilaqua's favor. Using his persuasive tactics, Chickie eventually wins Bevilaqua's favor, and the two resolve to confront Manfredi. In the following scene, Mitch Keller (Garrett Hedlund) prepares for his auto dealership store's publicity, but Grace (McKenna Quigley Harrington) advises him to take a more natural approach. Later, Manfredi is shown getting his illicit businesses in order, negotiating a share of local enterprises.

The very next scene shows Chickie and Bevilaqua meeting Manfredi, with Chickie taking the initiative and proposing a business arrangement. Chickie, being his irritating self, suggests that Manfredi extend his firm into neighboring cities, like a franchise, resulting in a higher profit. When Dwight comments on Bevilaqua's point of view, Chickie interrupts him, stating that Bevilaqua is okay with it. As Chickie continues to speak, Bevilaqua shoots him, killing the man instantly. It is later revealed that Manfredi and Bevilaqua colluded to get rid of Chickie in exchange for a 50% split for Bevilaqua.

Dwight Manfredi is arrested by the FBI in 'Tulsa King' Season 2

A still from 'Tulsa King' Season 2 (Paramount+)

An FBI agent notifies his supervisor that Washington, D.C., headquarters has requested Manfredi's case files, which is unusual, but the senior allows him to transfer the content. In the next scene, Keller promotes his auto business with an effective commercial, which is loved by everyone. The celebration concludes with Manfredi making an emotional speech, informing his subordinates that their enterprises are now legitimate and that they will continue to receive their shares without worrying about the law.

In the middle of the night, Margaret Devereaux (Dana Delany) and Manfredi's peaceful sleep is disturbed by a surprising ambush by the FBI, who take Manfredi with them. Season 2 ends on a startling note, setting the stage for an exciting Season 3, which will reveal the reason behind Manfredi's arrest.

'Tulsa King' Season 2 trailer