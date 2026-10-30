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Who went home on ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 Episode 6? Here’s why 3 cast members exited the show

Two participants withdrew voluntarily, and the third withdrew for medical reasons.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 (Cover Image Source: Fox | Photo By: Pete Dadds)
A still from ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 (Cover Image Source: Fox | Photo By: Pete Dadds)

The recently released ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 Episode 6, titled ‘Breaking Point’, saw three participants leave the competition. Before that, the remaining participants went through the regular daily tasks. ‘Selling Sunset’ star Bre Tiesi was the first to leave the show voluntarily after watching fellow participants David Charvet and Matt Barnes get trapped in quicksand. It happened during the task where the two went through a death-defying exercise that left Bre stunned. “I’m sorry, but this is crazy,” she told the cameras.

A still from ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 featuring Bre (Image Source: Fox | Photo By: Pete Dadds)

The reality star added, “Nobody thinks that this is crazy? I have a real life; this ain’t worth it.” Bre is also the mother of her 4-year-old son, Legendary Love, whom she shares with Nick Cannon. “I’ve always just been told that I’m a hardcore type of chick. But ever since I had my son, I have new fears that I never had previously. I’m not going to kill myself to do something just to finish.” As a result, on Day 5, Bre voluntarily left the competition. She told the directing staff (DS), “I’d like to VW.” She mentioned, “Carrying that heavy s**t on that terrain fully taxed me, on top of everything that happened with the boys, makes me uncomfortable.”

However, the latest episode didn’t end with Bre’s exit. Soon, viewers witnessed one more elimination. On Day 6, after failing the challenge, Oliver Hudson, who was a team leader, decided to leave. “If we failed a challenge because of something I did, yeah, I think that that would be difficult,” he pointed out. In a confessional, he added, “When you put everything into it, and it still didn’t work out, I mean, it hurts.” After returning to the camp, Kate Hudson’s older brother shared his decision to leave. Despite the DS encouraging Oliver not to give up on himself, he had made up his mind. “If I do leave the course, I just want to feel that I’ve succeeded in one way or another. I just want to go on my terms, why is about a feeling. Like, I got what I need out of this,” said Oliver.

A still from ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 featuring Maxim (Image Source: Instagram | @maximnaumov_)

The third participant to leave was Maxim Naumov, but it was not voluntary. The ice skater struggled to walk for a few days because of a twisted ankle. While a doctor examined his injury, Maxim winced. Later, the DS member Rodolfo “Rudy” Reyes informed Maxim, “You’ve run a really strong course, but it’s going to be a medical withdrawal. I’m going to have to take your armband. I’m proud of the work that I saw out of you.” As Maxim left the show, he told the cameras, “It’s hard when you are trying to achieve the highest standard, and you don’t meet that standard or expectation; it hurts.”

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