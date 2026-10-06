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‘90 Day: Hunt for Love’ Season 2 Episode 1 recap: Jamal and Emma clash over necklace swap

Emma’s confession about her history with Jamal adds another complication to the singles’ first night in Puerto Rico.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Emma (L) and Jamal (R) pose together after connecting before filming '90 Day: Hunt for Love' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | Emma Perry)
Emma (L) and Jamal (R) pose together after connecting before filming '90 Day: Hunt for Love' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | Emma Perry)

A necklace was supposed to help the singles show who they felt connected to '90 Day: Hunt for Love.' The Season 2 premiere aired on October 5 on TLC, bringing franchise veterans and new singles together in Puerto Rico. At the welcome party, participants gave their necklaces to someone they felt drawn to. Jamal Menzies and Emma Perry made their choices early, setting up a confrontation before the night ended.

Elsewhere, Michael Ilesanmi arrived looking for a fresh start. Chloe Fabiano had her sights on a cowboy, while Brittany Banks took a chance on a connection. Their introductions established other stories to follow beyond the welcome-party dispute. Kara Leona also became involved in the drama, questioning Menzies about his decision to pursue Perry.

Menzies' attraction to Perry came with a complication: she had previously hooked up with his friend Rob Warne. He acknowledged that history during their conversation, saying he wasn't comfortable pursuing her. Perry told him Warne was not her boyfriend. Despite his hesitation, she and Menzies exchanged necklaces, and she asked him to kiss her.

Menzies explained his dilemma in a confessional, “Emma is exactly my type, but she’s hooked up with my friend Rob, and our friendship means a lot. So, I really do feel like I need to stay away from Emma, but at the same time, I’m a weak man when it comes to temptation.” His interest was clear. So was his concern about Warne. The exchange went ahead, but Menzies soon began reconsidering it.

Razvan Ciocoi then gave Perry his necklace, adding another person to the equation. Leona questioned Menzies' decision to pursue someone his friend had dated. After that conversation, Menzies regretted giving Perry his necklace and decided to give it to the newcomer, Ericka, instead. There was another obstacle: Ericka had already given her necklace to Ciocoi.

Menzies persuaded Ericka to accompany him to retrieve their necklaces from Perry and Ciocoi. They got them back, but Perry objected to how Menzies handled the situation. Perry objected, saying, ''No, but I'm not gonna let him disrespect me with a girl that I don't know.''

Emma Perry confronts Jamal Menzies after he takes back his necklace in the '90 Day: Hunt for Love' Season 2 premiere (Image Source: TLC)
Emma Perry confronts Jamal Menzies after he takes back his necklace in the '90 Day: Hunt for Love' Season 2 premiere (Image Source: TLC)

The disagreement continued when Menzies approached Perry to speak and questioned her about hugging Ciocoi. Perry challenged him over the necklace retrieval and how he had treated her. Menzies told her to stop acting crazy, pointing out that it was only the first day. Perry walked away, but Ciocoi then asked for his necklace back, too. Ciocoi suspected Perry was using him to make Menzies jealous rather than showing interest in him. Perry became tearful after both men withdrew their necklaces. However, her confession revealed that she and Menzies had a history that the other singles did not know about. Their connection had begun before they reached the retreat.

Perry said Warne had told both of them they would be participating. They started talking and discovered they would arrive in Puerto Rico on the same day. Two days before coming to the retreat, they met for drinks, went back to Menzies' hotel room, and hooked up. “I thought it was a great night,” Perry said. “I think we both enjoyed every single second.”

That encounter had remained a secret from the cast during the necklace exchange. Menzies' concern about Warne, therefore, came after he and Perry had already been intimate. Despite their argument, Perry still believed Menzies was falling for her. '90 Day: Hunt for Love' Season 2 continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

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