‘Marshals’ Season 2 teaser shows Kayce Dutton defending his family legacy: ‘That’s the Dutton way…’

'Marshals' had received an early series renewal, as CBS had greenlit Season 2 after the release of the first two episodes.

'Marshals' fans have an exciting surprise from Season 2. The neo-Western drama series premiered its first season, featuring 13 episodes, from March 1 to May 24 on CBS. A spinoff of 'Yellowstone,' the drama follows the life of the youngest Dutton sibling, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), after he joins the US Marshals and helps keep his Montana homeland safe. The show was renewed for Season 2 on March 12, but a release date for the next installment has not yet been announced. On July 2, People Magazine shared an exclusive 30-second clip from the upcoming season of 'Marshals.' It showcases plenty of high-stakes thrills awaiting Kayce and his teammates in the sophomore season.

A screenshot of Kayce and Dolly from the trailer of 'Marshals' Season 2 (Image Source: CBS | Marshals)

Kayce and his girlfriend, Dolly Weaver, are seen getting ambushed by a group of armed men. "I’ve heard stories about the Duttons," one of the assailants says while pointing a gun at Kayce. But the protagonist replies, "The fact that you’re doing this tells me you haven’t heard them all," before attacking one of the armed men. Season 1 of 'Marshals' has made a couple of references to the Dutton family's legacy, forcing Kayce to confront his family's less-than-ideal past as he tries to establish his own identity apart from them. In another moment from the trailer, Thomas Rainwater, played by Gil Birmingham, is seen telling Kayce, "Nobody escapes unscathed with death and violence." "That’s the Dutton way," Kayce points out.

A screenshot of Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater from the trailer of 'Marshals' Season 2 (Image Source: CBS | Marshals)

The teaser also shows Kayce aiming at a moving vehicle before another shot reveals it flipping through the air. Like Season 1, 'Marshals' Season 2 shows the team facing new threats. Furthermore, it will also pick up immediately after Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel) and Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) are ambushed by Tom Weaver's men in the finale. Both actors have since confirmed that they survived the attack and will return in the next installment. "I can confirm he is alive, but not necessarily unscathed. I can tell you that we’re all going through things — without giving anything away," Marshall-Green told The Hollywood Reporter about his character's fate right after the finale in May.

The cliffhanger ending of Season 1 left the fate of several characters hanging in the balance. Andrea Cruz, played by Ash Santos, was last seen accepting a new job in Washington, D.C. Santos has since confirmed she will return for Season 2, teasing that viewers will see "a side of Andrea that's almost opposite to how we met her in Season 1. The 33-year-old actress told the outlet that her character will go through major changes in the next season, "We'll start to see a side of Andrea that's almost opposite to how we met her in season 1. From what I know so far in season 2, so much is being cooked up that we'll just have to see. There's so much that I just did not expect at all. I was like, 'Holy s---, that's good,'" she teased. All episodes of 'Marshals' Season 1 are available to stream on Paramount+.