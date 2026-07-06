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Julie Chen Moonves reveals new security measures for ‘Big Brother’ after her on-air abduction stunt

Julie Chen Moonves says 'Big Brother' has leveled up security and you might not even spot it.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Julie Chen Moonves attends CBS Fest 2026 at Paramount Pictures Studios on April 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Julie Chen Moonves attends CBS Fest 2026 at Paramount Pictures Studios on April 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic)

Julie Chen Moonves is stepping back into the 'Big Brother' spotlight, and this time she says there is more protection around her than ever before. After last season’s dramatic and fully staged “abduction” twist, the longtime host revealed that security has been significantly upgraded ahead of Season 28’s premiere on July 9. The update comes as the show prepares to return with a new theme and fresh twists, while still leaning into the kind of spectacle that made last season’s premiere such a major talking point among fans. The stunt aired during the July 10, 2025, premiere, when Chen Moonves was taken from the 'Big Brother' stage by a character known as the Mastermind. The episode left behind one of her high heels as part of the scripted moment before house guest Zach Cornell later became involved in the rescue angle. Entertainment Weekly followed up with Chen Moonves, and she confirmed that she was fine after the bit. “Thankfully, I am fine. But he did make me break a nail! The nerve,” she told the outlet at the time. 

Still of 'Big Brother' host Julie Chen Moonves (Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)
Still of 'Big Brother' host Julie Chen Moonves (Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)

In the interview, Chen Moonves was asked how she felt about the Season 27 stunt looking back at it before the new premiere. She first joked that the subject was difficult to revisit and said, “You know, that's a trigger for me.” The host added, “So I'm just gonna breathe it out right now. I believe that God protects me from bad memories, and I totally forgot about it until you brought it up. But I'm gonna breathe through this one.” Her response kept the conversation in the same playful tone as the original twist while also setting up the security update for the new season.

Chen Moonves also told EW that she is not worried about another Mastermind-style plot during the Season 28 premiere. “I am not concerned,” she said in the interview. “Look, we learned from our mistakes. I've been assured that security's been stepped up. And I haven't heard boo from the Mastermind. I mean, is he still working on his lair? I don't know. I feel pretty good. I'm good.” The answer makes it clear that the show is still leaning into the fictional villain angle. Chen Moonves said she has been assured that security has been stepped up. When asked directly if more security measures had been put in place, Chen Moonves answered, “Absolutely!” She then teased that viewers may not be able to identify who is actually part of her security team on camera. “Here's the thing,” Chen Moonves said. “They don't have to wear a jacket that says 'Security' to be my security. I mean, is that the person who does my hair and makeup, or is that security? You don't wanna find out.” 

'Big Brother' Season 26 host Julie Chen Moonves will return with new houseguests (Instagram/@juliechenmoonves)
'Big Brother' Season 26 host Julie Chen Moonves will return with new houseguests (Instagram/@juliechenmoonves)

The update arrives as ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 prepares to launch with a new “Time Trip” theme. The theme also connects to the show’s history, which has included twists such as the ‘Big Brother’ Season 26 AI theme, the AI Instigator twist, and other game-changing premiere reveals. The security tease now adds another layer of curiosity around how Chen Moonves will open the new season.

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 7: Host Julie Chen speaks after Janelle Pierzina, the 26-year-old VIP cockt
LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 7: Host Julie Chen speaks after Janelle Pierzina, the 26-year-old VIP cocktail

The official Paramount+ schedule confirms that 'Big Brother' Season 28 premieres on CBS on July 9 with a 90-minute episode at 8 pm ET/PT. The season will also stream on Paramount+, with episodes available live for Premium subscribers and the next day for all Paramount+ plans. Premiere week will continue with ‘Big Brother: Unlocked’ on July 10 and another 90-minute episode on July 12. After premiere week, new episodes of 'Big Brother' Season 28 will air on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

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