MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Rachel Reilly's 'Big Brother' Season 28 return comes with an unexpected twist

Fan-favorite contestant Rachel Reilly first competed in Season 12 before she went on to win Season 13
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Rachel Reilly from ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)
A still of Rachel Reilly from ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)

The much-awaited ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 is finally here with new twists and popular alums returning to the house. One of the biggest twists featured on the CBS show’s premiere episode was the return of the iconic Rachel Reilly. She appeared on ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Episode 1, which aired on July 9, 2026, and told the cameras, “Get excited, America, because that’s right. I’m back b**ches.” In a confessional, she added, “Now, I’m back, with a vengeance, ready to get that double crown.” This marked Rachel’s fourth time entering the 'Big Brother' house. Fans previously saw her in action during Season 12 of the show before she went on to win Season 13. Later, she returned in Season 27 as a mystery houseguest. 

Stills of Angela Murray and Rachel Reilly from the show (Image Source: CBS)
Stills of Angela Murray and Rachel Reilly from the show (Image Source: CBS)

As Rachel entered the competition, the new housemates cheered. Another alum who joined Season 28, Angela Murray, was shocked to see Rachel. In a confessional, she told the cameras, “I did not expect Rachel, honestly. My mouth, you could pick it up off the floor. I don’t want to get paranoid, but she can build an army against me if she wanted to.” While Rachel’s arrival was a surprising twist, it did not last long. In a shocking turn of events, she was sent home after she was chased by a velociraptor and thrown into a volcano. The show's host, Julie Chen Moonves, announced, “I can confirm that Rachel has fallen into the volcano and reached her untimely demise.”

Rachel then shared an update on Instagram on July 10, 2026, as “proof of life.” In the video, she shared, “So, the volcano was extremely hot. It was much better than the White Locust…because that was horrible. But I will say, once you hit the volcano, you just, like, evaporate. So you’re good. No big deal. But I’m here. I’m alive. That was a crazy experience, you know?” Her mention of white locust refers to her exit from ‘Big Brother’ Season 27.

​Ahead of the show’s premiere, CBS announced that the season would feature “additional surprise houseguests.” Rachel's arrival appears to be exactly what the network was referring to. Notably, the announcement also mentioned, “This new group of Houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and where time becomes the ultimate twist.” Rachel Reilly's surprise appearance in the premiere has raised fans' expectations, with many now eagerly awaiting the arrival of more surprise houseguests.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Taylor Frankie Paul returns for Season 5 — but there's a twist
REALITY TV

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Taylor Frankie Paul returns for Season 5 — but there's a twist

In March, filming for Season 5 was paused due to legal issues involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen
5 hours ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 32: Family Day puts one couple under pressure ahead of the finale
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 32: Family Day puts one couple under pressure ahead of the finale

The islanders finally reunited with their families, but emotions ran high for Sincere and Melanie
7 hours ago
Is ‘Next Gen NYC’ going to have a reunion? Fans confused after Andy Cohen’s surprise update
REALITY TV

Is ‘Next Gen NYC’ going to have a reunion? Fans confused after Andy Cohen’s surprise update

Andy Cohen's update on 'Next Gen NYC' reunion has the fans confused, with plenty of them sharing their opinions on the internet.
21 hours ago
Lindsay Hubbard reveals who she texted after ‘Summer House’s Emmy nomination: ‘I texted Kyle and…’
REALITY TV

Lindsay Hubbard reveals who she texted after ‘Summer House’s Emmy nomination: ‘I texted Kyle and…’

Lindsay Hubbard is one of the original cast members, has been part of the show for over a decade, and is a fan favorite.
23 hours ago
‘Love Island’ USA host Ariana Madix reacts to her first Emmy nomination ahead of Season 8 finale
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA host Ariana Madix reacts to her first Emmy nomination ahead of Season 8 finale

Currently filming for the Peacock show in Fiji, Ariana shares excitement over getting nominated alongside her TV heroes.
1 day ago
‘Summer House’ makes Emmy history with first-ever nomination — here are the shows it’s competing against
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ makes Emmy history with first-ever nomination — here are the shows it’s competing against

‘Summer House’ earned its first Emmy nomination after 10 seasons, joining a competitive field in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.
1 day ago
When does ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 start? Premiere date, episode schedule and where to watch
BIG BROTHER

When does ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 start? Premiere date, episode schedule and where to watch

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 will feature the exciting Time Trip theme and include the highly anticipated 1,000th original episode of the show
1 day ago
Who is Nene Royal? Thai teen 'AGT' guitarist stuns judges with vocal range and guitar skills
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Nene Royal? Thai teen 'AGT' guitarist stuns judges with vocal range and guitar skills

Nene Royal wowed the judges on 'AGT,' earning four yeses with her powerful guitar-backed performance of The Cranberries' 'Zombie'.
1 day ago
‘Shark Tank’ Season 18 welcomes YouTube’s most-subscribed creator as guest shark
SHARK TANK (2009)

‘Shark Tank’ Season 18 welcomes YouTube’s most-subscribed creator as guest shark

While Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams will return as permanent sharks, the ABC show will introduce renowned personalities as guest sharks.
1 day ago
Who is Rick Devens? Meet the ‘Survivor’ contestant joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28
BIG BROTHER

Who is Rick Devens? Meet the ‘Survivor’ contestant joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28

Rick Devens first garnered attention when he participated in 'Survivor: Edge of Extinction' in 2019
2 days ago