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‘Love Island’ Season 8 Cast Shake-Up: Contestant axed days before highly anticipated premiere

‘Love Island’ Season 8 producers pull a contestant from the show for using a racial slur in the past.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Cast photo of (L) Melanie; and (R) KC (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)
Cast photo of (L) Melanie; and (R) KC (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

'Love Island' Season 8 has created havoc on social media even before its premiere. The dating reality show recently released its newest set of islanders, and stans were officially back in action. Internet sleuths were quick to map out the digital history of these contestants and, in the process, found something concerning about a participant named Vasana Montgomery. According to NBC News, as soon as the production was brought into the loop, they took steps and eventually pulled Montgomery from the cast. It is not yet known whether Montgomery had already begun filming for the show before the decision was made. 

Vasana posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram |@vasana_vibes)
Vasana posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram |@vasana_vibes)

Two videos unearthed by fans showed the Oregon contestant using the "N-word". In one video, she is using it while humming a song; in another, she is yelling it out as her friend plays an arcade game. TMZ reported that the videos were not publicly available during the production's vetting process. They were made public after Montgomery was announced as part of the show. The show has yet to announce her removal or bring in an alternate contestant in her place. Not only Montgomery, but 'questionable' revelations have been made about other contestants as well. Contestant Kenzie Annis was on the receiving end of criticism when a photo of her posing with people wearing MAGA attire went viral on the internet. Her family quickly came to her defence, claiming that she is not a Trump supporter

Moreover, it is not the first time the show has taken such steps against contestants accused of using racial slurs. Last season, contestant Yulissa Escobar was pulled from the villa after the filming had started. Multiple podcast clips featuring her using the N-word had surfaced online, prompting the producers to take the step. Bombshell, Cierra Ortega, was also told to leave the show when a video surfaced describing her smile during Botox, with an offensive slur for the Asian community. Both issued apologies after leaving the show. 

'Love Island' over the years has become one of the most followed shows in the world. The love has paved the way for intense scrutiny, which reached bothersome heights last season. The show had to issue a statement requesting fans not to engage in hurtful behavior before releasing the cast list. "The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community. We love seeing your reactions, opinions, and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected," the statement read. "This is a space for fun, not negativity — so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island!" 'Love Island' USA is set to premiere on June 2 on Peacock. 

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