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‘Calabasas Confidential’ cast drops major tea as they tease Season 2 return: ‘Something’s going down…’

After the eight episode season 1 premiere on Friday, all eyes are on what the future holds for the show
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Cast of 'Calabasas Confidential' (Image Source: Netflix | Krista Schlueter)
Cast of 'Calabasas Confidential' (Image Source: Netflix | Krista Schlueter)

Netflix scored another win with 'Calabasas Confidential'. The latest reality series from the streamer followed a group of young names returning to their parents' homes in Calabasas the summer after graduating from college. The series is all about the drama that follows as the gen-next form new connections, re-ignte the old spark and deal with what comes head-on. Marquee names include Raine Michaels, Preston Pippen, Hercy Miller, and Jodie Woods, along with rising influencers — Jemma Durrant and Dylan Wolf. With the eight episode season 1 premeiring on Friday, all eyes are on what the future holds for the show. 

Cast of 'Calabasas Confidential' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @prestonpippen)
Cast of 'Calabasas Confidential' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @prestonpippen)

Per Swoon, the show is yet to be renewed for a second season. And in what comes as good news, the cast was open to return if Netfix greenlights a second run. "I mean, it’s gonna happen regardless, whether the cameras are on or off, something’s going down," Pippen told the outlet. Sterling Retzlaff was willing to be there for the second, but had a condition: "If we go to Alaska." Odds of that happening are pretty low considering it is set in Calabasas. It is worth noting that there will be no cast confirmations are concrete even if 10 of the stars were keen to be back. Michaels, Durant, Pippen, Woods, Wolf, Retzlaff, Emilie Nelson, and Suede Brooks were all hands to come in. Miller, Ben Favaedi, Emma Medrano, and Alexie Olivio hadn't confirmed their return for a potential Season 2.

For now,  ,uch depends on whether ;Calabasas Confidential' meets all the metrics for a return, such as critic reviews, viewership, actors' commitments, and willingness to return. While the last factor seems to be ticked, the rest can only be evaluated overtime, and that means it will be a wait before Neflix decides what to do with the series. In related new, 'Age of Attraction' was confirmed for Season 2 with executive producers Jennifer O’Connell and Rebecca Quinn confirming in a statement. The unscripted dating show, where people find love without knowing their potential partner's age, had the audience hooked after the pilot. "We love concepts that are impossible to look away from, and 'Age of Attraction' nailed that from day one," O'Connell and Quinn said. "It's messy, it's real, and that's what makes it fun to watch. Huge thanks to Netflix for embracing this dating experiment with us. The response has been incredible, and we’re excited to push it even further in Season 2."

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