Who is in Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential’? Meet nepo baby cast with famous parents and find out their lore

'Calabasas Confidential' follows nepo babies and influencers as they navigate personal challenges and complicated group dynamics

Netflix's ‘Calabasas Confidential’ has become everyone's newest obsession. The reality show features an ensemble of nepo babies and influencers looking to make a name for themselves. Most of them are coming back to their family's estate in Calabasas after years away at college. Having spent their childhood together, this group shares a lot of history, making things complicated. Apart from the main cast, some of their famous family members and friends also appear on the reality show that dropped on May 29 on Netflix. Here is a rundown on the cast and their family history.

Cast of 'Calabasas Confidential' (Image Source: Netflix | Krista Schlueter)

Hercy

Hercy looking at the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @hercymiller)

The son of hip-hop mogul Master P and the younger brother of rapper Romeo, Hercy is Calabasas royalty. Despite his family legacy, he is determined to carve his own path. After a memorable stint with the University of New Orleans basketball team, Hercy now has his sights set on the NBA. He keeps faith, family, and discipline as the center of his life. “Everything I do is rooted in something bigger than just entertainment,” he shared, as per Netflix's Tudum. Hercy acts as the calm in the storm amid the group's shenanigans. “I don’t hold on to drama,” he says. “If it’s still around, it’s because it hasn’t caught up to me yet.”

Kimora

Kimora looking at the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @kimoranicole)

Kimora had a high school fling with Hercy, but there are no hard feelings between them. While she earlier released a diss track for an ex, it wasn't about Hercy. Kimora has the largest network in the group. She knows all the "tea" as she moves through different circles, "building connections from Sierra Canyon to Calabasas." "I’m focused on discovering who I am and what I truly believe in," the aspiring artist said. She is the glue of the group and has been friends with Alexie and Emilie for a long time. However, that bond would be tested this season.

Jodie

Jodie posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @jodiewoods)

Jodie lives with the former reality star and her older sister, Jordyn, and knows the ins and outs of reality TV. For those unaware, Jordyn was Kylie Jenner's childhood best friend. In 2019, all hell broke loose when pictures of Jordyn with Tristan Thompson went viral. Thompson, back then, was Khloe Kardashian's (Jenner's stepsister) partner. Jordyn will also appear on the show. “I’ve been through a lot from a young age, but I’ve never let that change who I am,” Jodie shared. Since graduation, Jodie has been involved in influencing, fashion, and making music. She is close to Hercy, having attended Bible studies at his house since her childhood. She vows to remain tight-lipped about all the drama in the group. “I’m not messy,” the influencer shared.

Raine

Raine looking at the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @rainee_m)

Raine is the mother hen of the group. “I like everything planned, everyone taken care of,” she explained. She has been in the limelight since a young age, being the daughter of Poison rock star and reality TV legend Bret Michaels. Michaels had some words of advice for Raine before she embarked on this journey. “This lives on forever, so be careful what you do. But at the same time, just be yourself — that’s really the best thing you can do,” Raine said as she recalled his words. Quickly after moving to Calabasas, she found herself part of this clique. At 18, she booked a Sports Illustrated modeling gig and is now building a career in sports broadcasting. Despite being the center of attention everywhere, she prefers to stay indoors. “I come across as a little reserved,” Raine shared. “I trust dogs instantly; people have to earn it.”

Alexie

Alexie looking at the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @alexierolivo)

Alexie is a 23-year-old model who described herself as the group's 'vibe curator.' She is currently signed with Ford Models in LA and Crawford Models in New York City. She used to attend Sierra Canyon School, and over the years, she has grown passionate about health and wellness. “Whether it’s products, routines, supplements, workouts, or random wellness hacks, I am everyone’s go-to resource,” she shared. On the personal front, the only person she has eyes for is Preston. She hopes to rekindle the bond between the duo, which was left on an unfinished note after a kiss in high school. Another person she wants to reconnect with is her childhood best friend, Emilie.

Preston

Preston looking at the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @prestonpippen)

Preston is lovingly called “Messy Pressy” in the group. Despite being adored by many in the gang, he is deemed a pot-stirrer. Reality television runs in his blood, as he's the child of Real Housewives Royalty Larsa Pippen. “I’m always gonna say what everyone else is afraid to,” he stated. Even though his dad is the NBA legend Scottie Pippen, he is more interested in whipping up great food in the kitchen. “I’ve got a mean snickerdoodle recipe,” he said. Both his mother and father are currently urging him to move in with them, but who wins remains to be seen.

Ben

Ben posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @ben_favaedi)

Ben is an alum of the prestigious Calabasas High School. The 22-year-old has found himself in a messy situation between Alexie and Emilie after returning from Indiana University. He is the most wary of Jemma, based on updates from her ex-fling Dylan. While his focus is currently on basketball and settling down in New York City, this does not mean that he is not ready for some romance. “I say I am ‘go with the flow’,” Ben shared. “But I am the flow.”

Emilie

Emilie posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @emilienelson)

Emilie wishes to focus on herself this year. The fashion influencer has little interest in the group's drama and prefers to stay focused on her own goals. She mentioned she often downplays her intelligence to get the work done. “Sometimes I play dumb to my advantage,” she explained. Currently, the influencer boasts over 12,000 followers on Instagram and over 28,000 on TikTok. She is determined to find a husband, even if it means stepping on Kimora and Alexie's feelings. “If he’s not potentially my husband, I don’t want it,” she shares. Emilie will lean on Mason Cibrian and his mother, Brandi Glanville, to make her way through the messiness of her Calabasas crew.

Dylan

Dylan posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @dylanwolf)

Dylan, another alum of Calabasas High School, is known in the media for his links to Delilah Belle Hamlin, Real Housewife Royalty, Lisa Rinna's daughter. In the group, he has garnered a reputation for being a player with a bad boy streak. But when asked, he described himself as a 'mama's boy.' In the past, he has been linked with both Jemma and Emma, his co-stars in the series, making this a messy watch.

Emma

Emma posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @eemmamedrano)

After graduating from Calabasas High School, Emma attended college but soon dropped out to start a swimwear line. The aim was to live a "soft luxury life," and to a large extent, she has succeeded. “My high school self would call my current self very put-together, and I would agree with her,” Emma shared. Now back in Calabasas, where she was born, Emma takes pride in the fact that her family lived even "before the Kardashians." Even before the show began, there was drama on the horizon, as she realized Jemma had blocked her. She hopes to move past this issue, which she believes has something to do with Dylan. Though it's been years since the group was in high school, she still feels like the "outcast." “I’m extremely observant and clock everything,” she shared.

Jemma

Jemma posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @jemmadurrant)

Jemma enters the season surrounded by rumors. After her experience with Dylan, loyalty has become non-negotiable for her. “Just don’t confuse loyalty with weakness,” she warns. The influencer will not take betrayal lying down. “If you’ve done me wrong, stand on that for life,” she added. Given her past experiences with the group, she is determined not to be open about her romantic pursuits.

Nicole

Nicole posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @nicolesahebi)

Nicole has millions of followers on Instagram, and her relentless work on social media has given her a sense of independence. She often jokes, “My parents didn’t move to America so I could post TikToks,” but remains eternally grateful. When she is not shooting videos, the influencer hangs out with her friends. She hates being part of the drama, but wants to get to the bottom of things. Trying to maintain peace in such a complicated group is hard, and this often puts her in sticky situations.

Sterling

Sterling posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @retzlaff.sterling)

Sterling and Suede are the only ones who haven't grown up with the group. Originally from the small town of Anchorage, Sterling was pulled into this chaotic friend circle as a result of his friendship with Dylan and Hercy. He currently works as a full-time model, a career that his father doesn't fully understand. He is also dating Brynn, a fellow model and former Dance Moms cast member, who would like to take their relationship to the next level and move in. He often fails to understand his wealthy friends. “These people actually argue about the most insane things,” he explains.

Suede

Suede lives life king-size, traveling wherever her heart takes her. She joined the group through her friend and fellow influencer, Nicole, and has already found herself in a budding romance. She has often made headlines after being spotted with Scott Disick, Kid Cudi, and more. The influencer prides herself on her honesty. “I’m the one people call when they want the real answer,” Suede states. “Even if they don’t like the truth.”