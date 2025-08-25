Single mom’s stunning Elvis cover on ‘AGT’ moves Mel B to tears — and makes her want to fall in love again

Charity Lockhart's 'AGT' live show impresses Simon Cowell, but this judge found it to be a lackluster.

Charity Lockhart made waves after her audition on ‘AGT.’ She didn’t just amaze the judges with her vocal prowess but also moved them with her tragic backstory. The formerly homeless singer got the opportunity of a lifetime on ‘AGT.’ But has she proven her worth? Lockhart earned a Golden Buzzer from Mel B, qualifying directly for the live show quarter finals. Although she delivered an emotional rendition of ‘Can't Help Falling In Love’ by Elvis Presley, it wasn’t enough to impress the judges. The ‘Spice Girls’ alum showered praise on Lockhart.

Mel B added that Lockhart’s rendition of such an iconic romantic song made her “want to fall in love all over again.” She further showered love on the contestant, praising her as an individual and a mother. “You deserve this more than anyone,” she added. Surprisingly, Simon Cowell had no criticism of the performance. He compared Lockhart’s act to her audition, pointing out how much she had grown in a short time. “You honestly came back tonight, in my opinion, as a different person,” he said before suggesting that her voice would be a great fit for Broadway. “You're a very strong person, and I have so much respect for you, and I'm so happy to see you and hear you like you are tonight,” he added.

However, Howie Mandel slightly disagreed with the popular opinion. Although he called Lockhart an “amazing” singer, he found the performance to be lackluster. “It did not blow me away,” he added. Sofia Vergara had the chance to give Lockhart a Golden Buzzer, which would have advanced her further in the competition. Although the ‘Modern Family’ alum praised her rendition of the classic song, she didn’t use her Golden Buzzer. She instead gave the fast pass to the finals to Steve Ray Ladson, after his sensational performance of the original song, ‘Boots Like Mine.’

As for Charity, her story has touched the hearts of millions and will forever remain etched in the history of ‘AGT.’ In an interview with The Parade, the singer reflected on how she hopes her life will change since appearing on the show. “I’ve been singing professionally since I was 12 years old, so my main job has been singing,” she revealed. Although turning artistic pursuits into a profession is fulfilling, it’s a very unpredictable way to live. Lockhart revealed that she always had to worry about her expenses. She hopes that being on the show will bring stability into her life.

“I would like to get to the point where I don’t really have to worry about the next bill. So I’m hoping that 'AGT' can take me to the point where I can finally get into a house where I can hang my clothes up,” she said. “The biggest thing, though, is to help other homeless families. That’s my biggest thing. So the money would help,” she added. Recalling her audition on the talent show, Lockhart revealed that she got nervous when Cowell asked her to sing another song. “I was glad I was wearing loose, baggy clothes because my knees were literally shaking,” she joked.