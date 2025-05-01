A 13-year-old magician flirts with Heidi Klum on 'AGT All-Stars' — but not everyone is impressed

"Heidi, I want you to look into my eyes. I do this to create a strong connection with the person," Aidan McCann told Heidi Klum.

It seems like 'AGT' contestants don't miss a chance to flirt with their favorite judge! In February 2023, a 13-year-old Irish magician named Aidan McCann appeared on an episode of 'America's Got Talent: All Stars' and wowed the esteemed judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell with his brilliant magic tricks. At one point, McCann tried to flirt with one of the judges, and it was none other than supermodel Klum. During his act, McCann poked fun at Cowell's age by saying, “When you were a kid in the 1870s, did you have flashcards?” Soon after, McCann asked him to pick a card from the shuffled deck of cards.

Then, the teen magician moved on to Klum and gave her a gift box since she had hit the Golden Buzzer for him previously. As per the Daily Express, McCann told Klum, "Heidi, I want you to look into my eyes. I do this to create a strong connection with the person, but in your case, I just wanted to look into your eyes.” While entertaining the studio crowd with the help of the judging panel, McCann further stated he needed someone "funny and known all around the world." Instantly, Cowell jumped out of his seat. However, Cowell sat down when McCann announced the name of Terry Crews, the host of the NBC talent competition.

Later in the episode, McCann asked every judge to pick one colored balloon for Crews to pop. After bursting the balloons, Cowell revealed that his Octopus card is similar to the card in the green balloon that popped, leaving the audience astonished. Shortly afterward, balloons began falling from the ceiling, and the audience members got to see the same card. When we talk about Klum's box, it had a purple octopus stuffed teddy.

At the end, Klum was impressed by McCann's magic skills, and she gave a standing ovation to McCann. Following that, Mandel and Cowell also rose to their feet and clapped loudly for the teen magician as the studio audience went into a frenzy. While sharing her feedback, Klum went on to say, "I mean, you are as confident and as skilled as a grown magician. You really are, but it's just much cuter when you do it. It really is. We're going to get this all the way. Let's win this thing. You are so good." Furthermore, Cowell also raved over McCann and said, "Yeah, I just think you need a bit more confidence. No, that was actually quite amazing. You've got an amazing personality, I mean, honestly incredible. Everyone tonight has been fantastic."

At last, Mandel exclaimed, "Yeah, I agree with what my fellow judges said. The magic was impeccable, and you have such a stage presence. You are a great comedian. You are a great performer, and you are a great magician, and most of all, you are an All-Star." The judges loved McCann's act, but the viewers at home weren't amazed by his magic performance. An X user said, "This magic bored me so well #AGTAllStars." Followed by another one, who wrote, "To be completely brutally honest, Aidan McCann did not belong on the #AGTAllStars finale. I found the routine too juvenile & country fair. Either Eric Chien or Dustin Tavella should have had his spot!"