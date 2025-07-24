5-year-old contestant’s Broadway-level singing blows ‘AGT’ judges’ minds — and yes, she tap dances too

Heavenly Joy brought Broadway-level vocals and an unexpected tap dance act to ‘America’s Got Talent'

Every year, ‘America’s Got Talent’ showcases some of the greatest talents not only from the country, but from around the world. In 2015, the reality talent show welcomed an adorable 5-year-old named Heavenly Joy. Appearing in season 10, she performed ‘In Summer’ from the Disney movie ‘Frozen,' according to NBC. She was one of the youngest singers to come to the show, and her performance not only melted hearts but was compared to a Broadway-level act.

In her cute voice, the contestant told Howard Stern that she would not only be singing the song, but also tap dance along with it, all without losing her breath. As soon as the bells from the song began to chime, Joy had a bright and beautiful smile on her face, and she started moving to the music and began singing. She also had the perfect hand gestures that made Heidi Klum even more amused with her performance. Along with singing, she added facial expressions that perfectly went along with the song.

During the musical interlude, she showed off her tap dancing skills. Meanwhile, her parents were seen looking at her proudly from backstage, standing next to host Nick Cannon. As the performance continued, she was seen hitting some really high notes perfectly, something only musical theater veterans can achieve. It was also entertaining to watch her tap dancing to the playful line, “Rrr Raht da daht dah dah dah dah dah dah dah dah doo.”

With a bright smile on her face, Joy finished her performance and stood before the judges to hear what they had to say. Stern told her, “You're going places, I'm telling ya.” The judge then also told Joy that when he was young, he watched Shirley Temple’s movies and TV shows, and she reminded him of her. "I think Shirley Temple is living somewhere inside of you. Is that possible?" he playfully asked.

Klum then chimed in, “I think America is gonna fall in love with you, Heavenly.” However, comedian Howie Mandel added that he is ready to bet that everyone is already loving the young one. “I bet you dollars to doughnuts that they are already in love with her. You are Heavenly! You really are,” said Mandel. In a cute moment, Joy admitted that she didn't know who the Spice Girls were, because she wasn’t born in that era. Mel B replied with a laugh, saying, “That’s okay. We know who she (Joy) is. She is adorable.” The five-year-old then went on to gain four "yes" votes, and moved into the second round. As per Fandom, she was eliminated before the Judge Cuts. In the same year, she also performed an a cappella rendition of 'This little light of mine' for Kathie Lee Gifford.

Joy is all grown up now, and often posts songs on her Instagram page. During her 'America's Got Talent' audition, she had told the judges that if she won one million dollars, she would donate the money to people who don't have enough clothes to wear.