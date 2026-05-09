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‘The Neighborhood’ Season 8 Finale Spoilers: Final reunion sparks emotional chaos and wedding drama

The Butlers and Johnsons come together one last time in the series finale, featuring double weddings and absolute mayhem.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
(L-R) A still of Calvin Butler (Cedric The Entertainer), Tina Butler (Tichina Arnold), Gemma Johnson (Beth Behrs), and Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) from 'The Neighborhood' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Monty Brinton)
(L-R) A still of Calvin Butler (Cedric The Entertainer), Tina Butler (Tichina Arnold), Gemma Johnson (Beth Behrs), and Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) from 'The Neighborhood' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Monty Brinton)

'The Neighborhood' is all set to wrap up its run with some wedding mayhem. The series finale, titled 'Welcome to Goodbye,' will feature two weddings. Marty Butler (Marcel Spears) is marrying Courtney (Skye Townsend), and Malcolm Butler (Sheaun McKinney) is marrying Mercedes (Amber Stevens West). A sneak peek from TV Line shares some spoilers about how this epic ride will end. The video features the Butler family trying to take a family photo with the Johnson family. The scene soon turns bittersweet as Calvin Butler (Cedric The Entertainer) tries to stop the proceedings, as he is disappointed at the Johnson family's imminent departure, specifically that of his best friend Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield).

Still of Calvin and Dave from 'The Neighborhood' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Monty Brinton)
Still of Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) and Calvin Butler (Cedric The Entertainer) from 'The Neighborhood' (Image Source: CBS | Monty Brinton)

The sneak peek begins with Dave arriving alongside Gemma Johnson (Beth Behrs) and Grover Johnson (Hank Greenspan) when the Butlers are getting ready to click a family photo. Butler matriarch Tina Butler (Tichina Arnold) immediately asks them to "get in the picture." Calvin protests, saying, "I thought these were family photos." The whole room groans because even though Calvin has not opened up to anyone, the group knows that Dave's sudden move from Pasadena to Kalamazoo is behind this cold behavior. Tina gives it straight to him, saying that "Since Johnsons said that they are moving to Michigan, you have been in a foul mood." Thereafter, she corrects him and says that eight years of ups and downs make them their "family." Calvin refuses to budge and replies with "Do I look like Teemo?" to the suggestion.

Then Dave takes things into his hands. He approaches Calvin and reminds him that "this is a day of love. We are in a room filled with love." He asks him to put it all out in the open so everyone can move on. To this, Calvin says he has no issues being open; it is just that they are in a "church" right now. At this point, Tina interferes and separates the feuding friends. After arranging everyone for the photo, Tina gets a shock when Courtney walks into the room decked in all white. The mother immediately pulls Marty into a corner. She screams, "It is bad luck to see the bride before the ceremony." In a funny turn of events, the second bride, Mercedes, also enters the room, forcing Tina to repeat everything with Malcolm. "You two stare at the corner until you get the all clear," Tina loudly instructs her sons.

Still of Taylor and Gemma from 'The Neighborhood' (Image Source: Paramount/CBS)
Still of Gemma Johnson (Beth Behrs) and Tina Butler (Tichina Arnold) from 'The Neighborhood' (Image Source: Paramount/CBS)

The mayhem in the small clip will surely multiply in the final episode. The episode's official logline reads, "Two joyful wedding celebrations bring loved ones together while old tensions and heartfelt confessions surface one last time. Meanwhile, tough goodbyes loom, and the family looks ahead to a new chapter shaped by love, growth, and change." The hit sitcom will end after a glorious eight-season run on Monday, May 11, at 8/7c on CBS.

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