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‘Yellowstone’ show’s iconic Dutton Ranch is now open for fans to visit but it will cost a fortune — know more

Dutton family’s legendary ranch is now available for fans to rent, but it is sure to make a dent in their pockets.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of 'Dutton Ranch' in 'Yellowstone' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
A still of 'Dutton Ranch' in 'Yellowstone' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

'Yellowstone' franchise is not only known for its compelling plot but also for its backdrops. One such location in the show, 'Dutton Ranch,' symbolizes the Dutton Family's century-long legacy. The Dutton family may not see eye to eye on several things, but when it comes to protecting the enduring establishment from outside forces, they do not shy away from taking extreme measures. The flagship series, as well as prequels and spin-offs, treat the ranch as an important central character. At the end of the flagship series, the Montana ranch was sold to Chief Thomas Rainwater and the Broken Rock Reservation. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) retained a 5,000-acre area in the ranch around East Camp, which he is shown to live in 'Marshals.' Over the years, alongside the Dutton family, the franchise's fandom has also grown passionate about the ranch.

Still of Dutton Ranch in 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount+)
Still of Dutton Ranch in 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount+)

Now the fans have the opportunity to stay in this beloved ranch. Montana's Chief Joseph Ranch served as Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch throughout the show's run. Currently, the property is accepting private reservations through August, 2026. Booking is now open on the official Chief Joseph Ranch website. The establishment has log cabins of varying sizes. Depending on the size, the rent could be anywhere between $1,400 and $1,700 per night. The cabin, which will possibly be the most in demand, should be the Ben Cook Cabin, which served as Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) cabin. For four guests, fans would have to pay  $1,700 per night. It can accommodate six adults and features amenities such as three queen beds, two twin beds, a fully furnished kitchen, two porches, and a bathtub. 

Photo of The Fisherman Cabin (Image Source: Chief Joseph Ranch)
Photo of The Fisherman Cabin (Image Source: Chief Joseph Ranch)

Fisherman Cabin is another cabin in the establishment available for rent. It was shown as Lee Dutton's (Dave Annable) cabin. Lee was the eldest son of the Dutton family, whose demise kicked off the show's plot. Later, John moves into this cabin. In reality, the cabin was built back in 1916 for the lodge's domestic staff. This cabin is around 50 feet away from the main lodge and sits against the backdrop of the stunning Bitterroot River. To rent Lee's lodgings, fans would need to pay $1,400 per night for up to four guests. The luxurious cabin can accommodate around eight people and has a master bedroom with a king bed, a fully furnished kitchen, and a screened porch. For both cabins, travelers can add a guest at $75 per night. 

Photo of The Fisherman Cabin (Image Source: Chief Joseph Ranch)
Photo of The Ben Cook Cabin (Image Source: Chief Joseph Ranch)

Chief Joseph Ranch also promises to provide a full tour of the 'Yellowstone' sets and ranch at every booking. Other filming locations such as Promontory Club, Stein Eriksen Lodge, The Jewel Of Escalante Lodge, Rock Creek Ranch, and Cibolo Creek Ranch are also available to rent on their official sites, as per Full Time Travel

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