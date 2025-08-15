Blake Shelton turned down big money — says only one thing could bring him back to 'The Voice'

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton's playful banter was one of the most loved aspects of 'The Voice.' With Levine set to appear in Season 28, speculations were rife that Shelton may also return, making way for the fan-favorite duo's playful jokes. However, reports suggest that the country singer has rejected the idea of a 'The Voice' comeback, even though he was offered a hefty paycheck.

(L-R) Adam Levine and Blake Shelton speak on stage at Blake Shelton's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

Shelton, who helped launch 'The Voice' in 2011 and stayed through season 23, left in 2023 to focus on family and other projects. Executives, however, were reportedly eager to bring him back for season 29, ideally alongside longtime frenemy and fan-favorite Levine. According to The US Sun, "They offered both Blake and Adam more money, a lot more, to get them back together and do a season together." While "it didn't work out for season 29," an insider teased, "stay tuned, it might happen sooner than later."

The source further added, "It'd be a win/win for production and the fans. Their chemistry is unmatched. [The show] hasn't been able to replicate it with anyone else since." At the grand opening of Ole Red Las Vegas, Shelton also talked about the possibility of his return to the show during a chat with ET’s Cassie DiLaura. "I miss the people. I mean, those people became like family to me, literally from the crew all the way up to the producers of the show. I was with them more than I was with my family... I miss that," Shelton said, but admitted he doesn't "miss the job at all."

The singer said, "I totally needed a break from that, because if I wasn't into it, then it wasn't good for whoever was on my team. I don't want to be someone who's just going through the motions. Those artists need somebody fighting for them." Shelton, who had nine wins during his tenure, added, "The second I started feeling like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't even remember what season this is anymore. Who are the coaches on this season?' [I knew that] I needed [to get] away from here."

Since leaving 'The Voice,' Shelton said, "Every day feels a little bit better," and added, "I feel better about that decision." Still, there's one scenario that could lure him back, if NBC reunited the original four coaches, Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green. "If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I'd return] for one season, a one-off," he shared. Shelton continued, "That would be fun for me... That would be something I would be interested in doing."

Though he might not sit in the coach's chair again, Shelton remains grateful for his time on the show, especially since it's where he met his wife, Gwen Stefani. "The first season she was on 'The Voice' we met [but] we really didn't talk that much," he recalled, while adding, "If you would've told me the first season that we met that that was going to happen, I would've been like, 'No, we actually don't even have anything to even talk about. What are you talking about?' It's crazy how things work out."