Brad Sample's bold team choice could backfire on 'The Voice'

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Brad Sample received two chair turns from Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Brad Sample took the stage and delivered a captivating performance of 'The Letter' by the 'Box Tops'. The NBC show's contestant delivered a stirring rendition of the classic song, infusing it with his own emotional depth and unique style.

Brad's performance marked a significant moment in his journey on the show, capturing the attention of both the coaches and the audience, while setting the stage for what's to come in the competition. He received two chair turns from Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg, leaving him with a tough decision to make. Brad appeared to be quite impressed by Snoop's playful pot jokes, especially with Michael Buble backing him up. Ultimately, he chose Snoop over Reba, which turned out to be a significant misstep. In hindsight, it was a blunder, as Reba could have provided him with more effective guidance. He really should have heeded the advice of her young daughter and selected Team Reba instead.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Brad Sample joined Team Snoop over Team Reba (@nbc)

Gwen Stefani compares Brad Sample with Fiona Apple

'The Voice' Season 26 coaches Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé were briefly stunned when they turned their chairs following Brad Sample's performance. They had not expected this handsome contestant to have such a beautifully captivating voice.

After the performance, Gwen enthusiastically shared her thoughts, praising Brad’s vocal prowess. She highlighted the striking quality of his voice, comparing it to the iconic Fiona Apple, whose distinctive sound has always made waves in the music industry. Gwen's comparison not only highlighted Brad's talent but also the potential she saw in him to make a significant impact in the competition.

Gwen Stefani compares 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Brad Sample with Fiona Apple (@nbc)

'The Voice' singer Brad Sample makes a bold final attempt to pursue his music dreams

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Brad Sample is not just a singer, but also a talented songwriter. He has been hitting the road performing alongside Colbie Caillat, and now he's ready to seize his moment in the spotlight on the NBC singing competition.

At the time of his blind auditions, Brad was in his late 30s and viewed this as his final opportunity to pursue his dreams in music. Encouraged by his wife, who took the initiative to sign him up for the show, he’s determined to make this chance count. However, the last shot to fame proved to be a golden opportunity as he received two notable chair turns.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Brad Sample is also a talented songwriter (Instagram/@iambradsample)

'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC.