‘The Voice’ filming update hints NBC show is coming back sooner than expected, and fans are thrilled

Is ‘The Voice’ renewed for season 29 ahead of season 28 premiere? Here’s what we know

NBC is apparently moving at a fast pace with its ‘The Voice’ renewals! Fans are awaiting the 28th season of the beloved singing competition show, which is set to premiere sometime in the fall this year. However, it seems like the network is already prepared to renew the show for season 29. Although the news is yet to be confirmed, recent filming updates and ticket listings suggest that the channel is moving towards a follow-up season. The official ticket site, 1iota, has shown that the Blind Auditions for seasons 28 and 29 will be taped in July 2025.

Screenshot of 1iota, the official website of 'The Voice', showing ticket booking availability for season 29. (Image Source: Website | 1iota)

As per the website, the season 28 auditions will be taping is scheduled for July 7, 8, 9, and 10, and season 29 tapings for July 21, 22, and 23. The location for all the tapings is mentioned as Universal City, California, which makes the news legit. Fans are free to book their seats in the live audience for these tapings through the website itself. This double production might seem shocking, but it’s not new for ‘The Voice.’ The NBC hit show has previously followed this pattern for the Blind Auditions of seasons 26 and 27. According to Geeksided, the auditions for both seasons were filmed back-to-back in July, similar to what the network is planning to do with the upcoming seasons.

All the signs indicate that the network has secretly renewed the singing show for another season. Given the show’s hardcore fan base and massive popularity, future seasons are inevitable. So, it doesn’t matter whether the announcement is made immediately or not, ‘The Voice’ has a long way to go until its conclusion. One aspect of this show that helps draw the viewers’ attention is the shuffling of the judges’ panel every season. Each season, the fans get to witness something unique, be it the dynamic among the coaches or the presence of a pop star judge, which is never not fun.

Moreover, the show has been attaining high ratings and continues to dominate NBC’s primetime lineup. No wonder that ‘The Voice’ is opting for the double production. The Fans are excited for the upcoming season, which will feature One Direction alum Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg. Michael Bublé, whose mentee Adam David lifted the champion’s trophy in season 27, will return as coach for the third consecutive year. Speaking to PEOPLE, the ‘Spicy Margarita’ singer admitted to being “thrilled” about returning for season 28.

“This is the best job I’ve ever had. Going to work every day is a joy,” he added. Bublé gushed that he sees himself in the contestants and helping them achieve their dreams feels extremely fulfilling. “The fact that I get to be a part of helping someone else in their journey to do that same thing, there’s nothing better,” he added. ‘The Voice’ fans are excited for the never-before-seen judges panel and are especially thrilled about Horan’s return. “So the king of the voice, Niall Horan, is coming back,” an X user reacted. However, John Legend’s absence will be terribly missed.