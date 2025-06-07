‘The Voice’ to begin filming in July — but season 28 may change the way blind auditions are done

The Voice' season 27 concluded on a smashing note with Adam David lifting the trophy. NBC is now gearing up to launch a follow-up season of the singing competition. According to Entertainment Now, filming for the new season is set to begin in July 2025. Michael Bublé will be returning as a coach for a third consecutive year. Joining him on the panel are Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and fan favorite Niall Horan. The blind auditions will be taped twice a day for 4 days in July, as per the outlet. The blinds will be taped on July 6, 7, 8, and 9 at the show’s soundstage in Universal City.

The audition will be conducted in two groups every day, with each group of Blind Auditions being filmed in front of a different audience. The first group’s audition will start at 11 am, and the next will commence at 3 pm. As per the outlet, the tickets to the July 6 tapings are already booked, but tickets are available for other time slots. The chances of taping auditions for season 29 taking place sometime this year are highly likely. As ‘The Voice’ has opted for back-to-back tapings in recent years. John Legend, who recently wrapped his 10th season, explained the changed taping format of the show.

In February, the ‘All of Me’ singer appeared on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ and revealed that “the way they are taping these days, we do two seasons per, like, summer and early fall.” Legend further quipped, “So even when you’re away, you’re really not away.” However, there’s been no confirmation on season 29 taping so far. As for the forthcoming season, it’s expected to air on Tuesday, September 16, as per Deadline. Before ‘The Voice’ season 28 premieres, NBC will air the season finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 20. The new season of the singing competition will follow the usual premiere format of the show and will air two-hour episodes on Monday and Tuesday.

The fans of ‘The Voice’ are thrilled by the new judges’ panel for the forthcoming season, especially for Niall Horan’s return. “SCREAMING BECAUSE THIS IS THE MOST ICONIC GROUP YET!!!!” one fan commented on Instagram. “Niall Horan & Michael Bublé on THE SAME season was notttt on my 2025 bingo card!!! Eek! This is very yay!!!” a second social media user wrote. Bublé, who’s set to return to the show for the third time, opened up about his comeback. Speaking to PEOPLE, the ‘Spicy Margarita’ singer said he’s excited to return to the show.

“This is the best job I’ve ever had. Going to work every day is a joy, and I’m so thrilled to be back for Season 28,” he told the outlet. The singer revealed that becoming a successful singer was his dream come true. Hence, helping the contestants fulfill their dreams gives him immense joy. “I get to be a part of helping someone else in their journey to do that same thing; there’s nothing better. It is really fulfilling,” he added.