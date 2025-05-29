NBC teases changes to ‘The Voice’ after fans beg them to fix the ‘terrible’ thing that's ruining the show

Viewers say the show’s fast pace and limited live voting are ruining the experience — but changes are reportedly on the way

With Team Michael Bublé's Adam David clinching the victory, NBC's 'The Voice' is once again at the center of attention. Season 27 of the show was highly anticipated, mainly because of Adam Levine’s comeback, who left the show in 2019. Still, the season didn't make much impact, and a big reason seems to be the show's format. Now, with Season 28 already announced, it looks like some major changes might be on the way, and fans are also all in for it.

For the uninitiated, in 'The Voice' Season 27, coaches Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, John Legend, and Bublé each filled 12 team slots during the famous blind auditions, often competing fiercely for top talent. The blind auditions featured advantages like the 'block' to shake things up. Next came the battle round, where coaches paired two team members to duet the same song but had to pick only one to advance. Each coach had one 'steal' and one 'save' to keep or take eliminated contestants from other teams, as per The US Sun.

After the Knockouts and Playoffs, where each coach picked just two artists for the live shows, 'The Voice' Season 27 advanced to its brief two-week live performance phase. Filmed at NBC Universal’s studio with a live audience, this season introduced a 'super save' allowing coaches to bring back one eliminated contestant. Ultimately, Team Bublé’s David won the season, leaving many fans stunned.

Notably, 'The Voice' will make significant changes for Season 28 after fans complained that the current format is 'terrible,' The US Sun reveals. Many viewers feel the setup allows the season’s top talents to slip through the cracks and be eliminated "too soon." A production insider said, "The show's format is by far the show's biggest obstacle." They further explained, "It's a tough recipe to follow. The blind auditions—nothing gets better than that. That's the show’s bread and butter and what put the show on the map."

The Insider went on to say, "Now everything after that? The show is still figuring it out as they go, even 27 seasons in. Next season won't be exactly the same; changes are underway and changes will always come and evolve. No two seasons have ever been the exact same." The source added, "The show hears the complaints loud and clear. The people who make the show also want the best talent possible to make it to the finale but some of that is not in their control."

Fans were also quick to share their support to change the format under a Reddit thread. A fan said, "I hate this format!! It's terrible because it goes so fast with hardly any LIVES or voting for us! It's like our favorites are gone before we can vote for them because it's up to the coaches. They need to get rid of the recaps... those are boring and a waste of time. Don't cut them down so fast! More LIVES!" while another added, "It's crazy. We don't get to vote till the very end. It's totally up to the judges." A fan comments, "Recap episodes gotta go….just do brief recap in the first 5 minutes like survivor…like ok we just saw this last week, we don’t need an hour long repeat of what we just saw…"

Notably, in addition to Bublé continuing his winning streak, Season 28 of The Voice will come back this fall, as per Entertainment Weekly. The show will welcome back Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire as coaches. The lineup mixes returning favorites with recent champions, signaling a refreshed but familiar dynamic for the upcoming season.