‘The Voice’ coach exits after finale loss and fans say season 28 won’t be the same without her presence

Season 28 of ‘The Voice’ will feature Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan together for the first time.

‘The Voice’ fans are heartbroken as Kelsea Ballerini is not returning for the next season, after the competition wrapped its glorious season 27 on May 20. Team Michael Bublé's contestant Adam David picked up the trophy, beating Ballerini's contestant Jaelen Johnston. The latter’s loss in the competition came after her mentor’s exit was announced. Johnston's win would have concluded Ballerini's season 27 journey on a high note, but unfortunately, the coach went home empty-handed. Fans were bummed that the 'Sorry Mom' singer wouldn’t return for ‘The Voice’ season 28 and took to social media to express their disappointment.

According to The Sun, one viewer of the show took to X and wrote, “The way I'm gonna miss Kelsea and Buble's dynamic so much." Another one said, “I don’t want her to leave." A third one chimed in, saying, “Damn, I’m gonna miss Kelsea as a coach.” One viewer pointed out that Ballerini's team placing second in her first season as a coach is a huge achievement in itself. “I’M SO BEYOND PROUD OF HER,” the person added. The compliments pouring over the ‘Cowboys Cry Too’ singer are ironic considering the backlash she received before.

As reported by the outlet, Ballerini received harsh feedback after she was brought on board for season 27. At the time, one social media user allegedly slammed the singer for having “no musical knowledge” despite her successful career. “Unfortunately, Kelsea Ballerini (whom I enjoy, btw) did NOT succeed in her role as a Coach on #TheVoice this season,” another one trolled. A third one shaded the singer, saying not all coaches on the panel are qualified. The criticism was surprising considering Ballerini is a five-time Grammy nominee and an esteemed award winner.

Her accolades include the Gene Weed Milestone Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Rising Star Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. In 2016, she also won the ACM award for New Female Vocalist of the Year. In 2021, the singer was bestowed with the CMT Performance of the Year award. In addition to Ballerini, ‘The Voice’ season 27 judges panel included Bublé, John Legend, and Adam Levine. Bublé is set to return for season 28, while the other coaches will be replaced by Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire. Although some fans were disappointed over Ballerini’s departure, others were thrilled about the new judge panel. One X user wrote, “Niall and Snoop are gonna be such a funny duo.” Another chimed in and wrote, “This season of ‘The Voice’ is about to FEED us; not even surprised how everyone just loves Niall.”