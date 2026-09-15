Kate O’Flynn takes home her first Emmy Award for ‘Widow’s Bay’

‘Widow’s Bay’ has added a ninth Emmy to its name, with Kate O’Flynn bagging her first win

Kate O’Flynn is now an Emmy winner. The British actress won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2026. She earned the win for her role as Patricia Moyer in the Apple TV series ‘Widow’s Bay.’ This marked her first-ever Emmy nomination and win. She beat a star-studded lineup of nominees, including her co-star Dale Dickey, who was nominated in the same category. The other nominees were ‘Hacks’ duo Hannah Einbinder and Meg Stalter, ‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Janelle James, ‘Shrinking’s’ Jessica Williams, and Michelle Pfeiffer for ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles.’

Kate O'Flynn accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Award for 'Widow's Bay' during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

In ‘Widow’s Bay,’ O’Flynn portrays Patricia. She is a socially awkward chief assistant to Matthew Rhys’ Mayor Tom Loftis. Created by Katie Dippold and directed by Hiro Murai, the series follows Tom’s efforts to turn a haunted island in New England into a tourist destination, with the supernatural threats growing with each new episode. In her acceptance speech, O’Flynn credited writer-producer Katie Dippold and director Hiro Murai for “trusting this Lancashire lass” to bring “a sassy broad like Patricia” to life. 'Widow’s Bay' has had a fruitful Emmy season so far, having entered the fray with 19 nominations and eight wins at the Creative Arts Emmys. With O’Flynn’s win, the series now has nine Emmy wins.

This success is expected to translate into a big Season 2 for the show. Rhys, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, told E! News that the writers were still in the “blue sky” stage for the second season and that the cast had yet to be briefed on where the show was headed.