Who won ‘The Challenge’? Season 42 finale sees Tori introduce Captain’s Fee twist

Day 2 of the finale challenge ended with an unexpected ‘Captain’s Fee’ and prize pot distribution.

The highly anticipated finale of ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 featured the second day of the finale challenge. As shown in Episode 13, Team Gray led while Team Orange struggled with the first part of the finale challenge. The recently released Episode 14 showed both teams moving through their allotted series of tasks toward getting the power source components. Team Orange was the first to collect all five components at night. After that, both teams arrived at their respective compounds, where the host, TJ Lavin, joined them and checked in. Notably, Team Orange had also found an additional prize during their tasks.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Finale (Image Source: Paramount+)

The host shared details for the overnight tasks. For that, both teams had to fill canisters with pallets and keep watch from the watchtower until morning. They had to fill the canisters before morning while keeping their compounds safe from danger. However, each of the tasks had to be done by one player at a time. By midnight, Team Gray’s Adrianne had filled the first canister, while Team Orange's Tori was still on her first canister. By 3 am, Cara Maria filled up Team Gray’s second canister. Around 5:47 am Team Gray filled their third canister, followed by Team Orange at 6:13 am.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Finale (Image Source: Paramount+)

On Day 2, the host arrived in the morning, woke up both teams, and announced it was the second day, but the finale challenge was “far from over.” He shared the next series of tasks, which included assembling the power source and racing through the 10-mile track surrounding both compounds while collecting various puzzle pieces. He added, “By the end of the race, the first team to activate their power source are the champions of ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ in Thailand.” Since Team Orange won on Day 1, they were given a 10-minute head start over Team Gray.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Finale (Image Source: Paramount+)

In an exciting turn of events, Team Orange won ‘The Challenge’ Season 42. Their captain, Tori, was asked to share $550,000 among her teammates as she saw fit. Everyone was momentarily stunned when she announced she would be collecting a ‘Captain's Fee.’ Soon, she added that the fee would be $1 from each teammate. She divided the rest. Team Gray had won $25,000. Adrienne kept an additional $5,000 for herself and distributed the remaining among her teammates. However, Cara Maria returned her share, saying she was satisfied with the UFC tickets she got. With that, another season of ‘The Challenge’ ended, with Team Orange taking home the trophy and prize pot.