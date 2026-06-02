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How to watch ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8? Check out the premiere date, streaming details, and more

‘Vanderpump Rules’ favorite Ariana Madix will return to guide the cast through recouplings, unexpected arrivals, vote-outs, and more
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A glimpse of Ariana Madix from the show (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)
A glimpse of Ariana Madix from the show (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)

The wait is over for reality TV fans. ‘Love Island USA’ is officially back with a new group of singles. Set in Fiji, Season 8 will premiere on Tuesday, June 2, marking the beginning of six weeks of drama inside the famous villa. As always, contestants will be searching for meaningful connections while competing for a cash prize of $100,000 that could change their lives. Along the way, they'll face recouplings, unexpected arrivals, audience vote-outs, and plenty of temptations designed to test their relationships. Returning to guide viewers through the action is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ favorite Ariana Madix. After becoming a popular addition to the series last season, Madix is once again stepping in as host. This year's cast features individuals from a variety of backgrounds, which should make for an interesting mix inside the villa. 

A glimpse of Ariana Madix from the teaser (Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)
A glimpse of Ariana Madix from the teaser (Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)

Among the women joining Season 8 are Aniya Harvey, a marketing professional, Beatriz Hatz, a Paralympic track and field athlete, and Kenzie Annis, who recently completed nursing school. The villa also welcomes Melanie Moreno, who manages a bikini store, and Trinity Tatum, a model. The men entering the villa include Bryce Dettloff, a DJ, producer, and electrical handyman specializing in garbage trucks. Gabriel Vasconcelos, a model, KC Chandler, a nursing assistant, and Sean Reifel, a police officer, are also set to look for their match.

Melanie and Zach from the show (Image Source: X | @loveislandusa)
Melanie and Zach from the show (Image Source: X | @loveislandusa)

Sincere Rhea arrives after earning recognition as an NCAA All-American track and field athlete. Interestingly, Zach Georgiou joins the lineup with a familiar link to the franchise, being the brother of former contestant Charlie Georgiou. Unlike many reality series that air once a week, ‘Love Island USA’ moves at a much faster pace. New installments will arrive six days a week throughout the season, allowing audiences to follow developments almost in real time. Episodes will premiere at 9 p.m. Eastern Time and 6 p.m. Pacific Time. The only day viewers won't receive a fresh installment is Wednesday. 

Aniya Harvey and Bryce Dettloff's stills from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)
Aniya Harvey and Bryce Dettloff from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

Apart from that brief pause, the series will continue delivering fresh content nearly every night. Streaming remains exclusive to Peacock, which continues to serve as the show's home in the United States. Subscribers can watch every episode via the platform as the season progresses. The service offers multiple subscription options for viewers. Peacock's ad-supported plan ($10.99/month) provides access to the dating show alongside sports programming, television shows, films, and other content available on the platform. Those seeking fewer interruptions can opt for the Premium Plus tier ($17/month), which also includes additional viewing features such as select offline downloads and access to local NBC programming.

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