Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? Chris D'Angelo's Daily Doubles luck runs out as Final Jeopardy decides winner

Chris D'Angelo faced off against Rachel Hoke and J.R. Scott in his sixth game of 'Jeopardy!'

Chris D'Angelo returned for his sixth consecutive game on Wednesday's episode of 'Jeopardy!' He faced off against Rachel Hoke, from Wilmington, Delaware, and J.R. Scott, from Dana Point, California. The game was a close contest between two contestants and included several shocks and twists. The returning champion began dominating the game from the start and garnered a healthy lead by the time clue 15 arrived. D'Angelo has had a great relationship with Daily Doubles in the last few games, but this time it was Scott who had the DD luck on his side. He detected the first Daily Double from the category 'Canadian Terminology.' At this point, Scott had $2,000 in his kitty and ended up wagering half of it.

D'Angelo, Scott, and Hoke playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

The clue read, “When the Globe & Mail uses ‘GTA’, it likely doesn’t mean Grand Theft Auto but this region, home to 7 million Canadians.” The economist wrote, “What is Alberta?” It was evident that Scott wasn't confident in his answer, and his fears came true when it was deemed incorrect. The correct response was, "What is the Greater Toronto Area?" Despite dropping to $1,000, Scott remained in second place because Hoke had not yet opened her account by then. The category that was seemingly popular amongst the contestants was 'TV Shows by Characters.' All three gave correct answers to each clue belonging to the category, except one. The exception was the clue, “Uncle Junior, Johnny Sack & Richie Aprile.” The contestants had to provide the name of the show that featured these characters. To everyone's surprise, none of them chimed in with the correct response. Jennings sounded taken aback when he announced the answer, “On The Sopranos.” After this unexpected occurrence, D'Angelo led with $5,800, Scott followed closely behind with $2,400, and Hoke was in third place with $1,800.

In the 'Double Jeopardy' round, Scott had a tryst with DD again. He spotted one on clue number two. This one belonged to the category 'Heated Rivalries,' and its clue read, “During a March 4, 1861, inaugural speech, this wily debater held his onetime rival’s hat.” At this point, Scott had $2,800 to his name, and he went all in to get close to beating D'Angelo. He answered with, “Who is Stephen Douglas?” which was deemed correct. This elevated the economist to $5,600, which was just $200 away from D'Angelo's total. The last DD also fell into Scott's kitty on clue number nine. This DD belonged to the category, 'National Spelling Bee Winning Words,' and its clue read, “From Greek for ‘word’ & ‘flow’, this noun meaning pathologically excessive speech was the winning word in 1999.” Scott was already in the lead with $11,600, and bet a conservative $2,000. The economist answered correctly with, “What is logorrhea?” which elevated him to $13,600 against D'Angelo's $9,400.

Scott playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Despite performing brilliantly, Scott's win was not solidified. His last conservative wager left a window of opportunity for D'Angelo to crawl back up, which he did by clue number 14. The back-to-back correct responses ensured that D'Angelo ended the round at the top of the table with $19,800, followed by Scott's $13,600 and Hoke's $4,200. These numbers meant that it all came down to the 'Final Jeopardy' round. The FJ belonged to the category, 'Scientific Books,' and its clue read, “Published in 1868, ‘Études sur le vinaigre’ was one of this man’s groundbreaking works.” Hoke came back with the incorrect response, “Who is D?” which ended her run at $2,000. Scott's winnings depleted to $1 after he responded incorrectly with “Who is Richter?” The only correct response came from D'Angelo, who wrote, “Who is Louis Pasteur?” The returning champion wagered $7,401, which took his total to $27,201.

D'Angelo playing 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Just like that, D'Angelo walked away with his sixth win. The content manager crossed the $100,000 mark in total winnings, which now adds up to $124,201. D'Angelo continues to impress the audience with his commendable performance, earning comparisons with other celebrated champions like Andrew He, Frank Spangenberg, and Ben Chan. He will return on Thursday to defend his title.