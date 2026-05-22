Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ on May 21? Chris D’Angelo faced another tense challenge in the final round

Chris D’Angelo returned after ending Tristan Williams’ streak and faced a tense Final Jeopardy battle on May 21’s ‘Jeopardy!’

This story contains spoilers from the 'Jeopardy!' May 20 episode.

Chris D’Angelo made his 'Jeopardy!' debut on Wednesday night's episode, which aired on May 20. The content manager from Washington, D.C. challenged the reigning champion, Tristan Williams, who was on his 10th consecutive game. The third contestant of the night was Allegra Rosenberg, a writer hailing from Skokie, Illinois. Before the final round, D’Angelo was in the lead with $12,800, with Williams tagging behind at $9,700 and Rosenberg trailing at $1,400. D’Angelo wagered $6,601 to cover himself in case Williams also got the answer right. Meanwhile, Williams bet $3,101, and Rosenberg bet $1,101. The category was 'The 20th Century,' and the clue read as follows: '51 Days after this event, Edward Teller said The United States had lost "A battle more important & greater than Pearl Harbor.' D’Angelo was the only contestant to get the right answer, 'What was the launch of Sputnik?' He came close to blowing his lead, but saved himself by changing his answer at the last minute.

A look at Chris, Tristan, and Allegra from May 20's episode (Image Source: YouTube | @jeopardy)

As Williams failed to provide the correct answer, his total dropped to $6,599. He ended his 10-game winning streak with his total winnings at $221,902. Rosenberg ended the night with $299 and finished third. D’Angelo emerged as the night's winner with his final score of $19,401. He returned on May 21 to defend his title from two new contestants: Liz Guinn, a law school administrator from Seattle, Washington, and Sidney Elie-Pierre, a software engineer from Albertson, New York. Chris played another fantastic game on his second day and seemed poised for another win.

Only two contestants moved forward to Final Jeopardy as Elie-Pierre was in the negative and, hence, was locked out of the game's final round. Guinn stood at $11,000 and bet $3,700 for Final Jeopardy. Meanwhile, D’Angelo's score was $14,600, and he wagered $5,401. The Final Jeopardy category was 'Sports Venues.' Host Ken Jennings read out the final clue of the night, 'Surface material laid down in 1909 gave a landmark venue this nickname; a 36-inch strip remains today.' The correct answer was 'What is the Brickyard?' However, both failed to get the right answer.

Guinn wrote down 'Wimbledon,' and brought her total down to $7,300. D’Angelo's answer, 'Rockfield,' was also incorrect, and his score dropped to $9,199. Despite this, he became the night's winner and extended his winning streak to two games on May 21. After Day 2, his total winnings stand at $28,600. D'Angelo will return for his third consecutive game of 'Jeopardy!,' on Friday, May 22. The latest episodes of 'Jeopardy!' are available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.