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Emmy Surprise: 'The Pitt' star switches to supporting category after guest win for Season 1

A surprise move from 'The Pitt' fan-favorite star has left all the fans wondering as to why he decided to switch categories.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
A screenshot of Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy in 'The Pitt' (Image credit: YouTube | HBO Max)
A screenshot of Noah Wyle and Shawn Hatosy in 'The Pitt' (Image credit: YouTube | HBO Max)

Dr. Jack Abbott, played by Shawn Hatosy, has been a fan-favorite character on both seasons of 'The Pitt.' The 50-year-old actor already won the 'Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series' last year for his performance as the night-shift attending physician at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center in Season 1 of the hit medical drama series. He is now eligible for the guest actor role this year as well and is considered a frontrunner to win that category. But Hatosy has decided to send his bid in the 'Supporting Actor' category, leaving fans wondering about his decision. Hatosy appeared in six episodes out of 15 in Season 2, with his character playing a prominent role during the 4th of July shift as he helped the ER chief, Dr. Robby, navigate his mental health struggles.   

Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Jack Abbott in 'The Pitt' (Image credit: YouTube | HBO Max)
Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Jack Abbott in 'The Pitt' (Image credit: YouTube | HBO Max)

The actor was comfortably positioned to win two consecutive awards for guest drama actor for the same role, which would have also made him the only actor to achieve this feat since the category was introduced 50 years ago in 1975. Emmy rules do permit actors to switch categories, but so far, no guest drama actor winner has been able to transition into the supporting drama actor category for the same role and come out as the winner. Moreover, in Emmy history, only five actors have won the guest actor category more than once: Patrick McGoohan (in different roles) for 'Columbo' in 1975 and 1990, Ed Asner for 'Rich Man, Poor Man' in 1976 and 'Roots' in 1977; John Lithgow for 'Amazing Stories' in 1986 and 'Dexter' in 2010, Charles S. Dutton for 'The Practice' in 2002 and 'Without a Trace' in 2003, and Ron Cephas Jones for 'This Is Us' in 2018 and 2020.  

As per the latest Emmy rules from January 2025, the jump from guest to supporting categories is allowed. However, once a performer is nominated or wins in a lead or supporting role, they cannot be eligible for the guest actor category for the same role in the same series in the future. So, if Hatosy bags a supporting actor nomination this year, he will never be able to submit his performance as Dr. Abbott in 'The Pitt' for guest actor ever again. His move, however, leaves an opening for the show's other guest stars, like Jeff Kober, who played Robby’s riding buddy, Duke, and Ernest Harden Jr. as the alcoholic patient Louie Cloverfield. Hatosy will also likely earn a director nomination, as he made his directorial debut in Season 2, Episode 9, titled '3:00 P.M.' 

Shawn Hatosy seen as Dr. Jack Abbot in Season 2 of 'The Pitt' (Image Source: HBO Max | The Pitt)
Shawn Hatosy seen as Dr. Jack Abbott in Season 2 of 'The Pitt' (Image Source: HBO Max | The Pitt)

Season 1 of 'The Pitt' won five Emmys in 2025, including 'Outstanding Drama Series,' 'Lead Actor' for Noah Wyle, 'Supporting Actress' for Katherine LaNasa, 'Outstanding Casting,' and 'Outstanding Guest Actor' for Hatosy, out of 13 nominations. Furthermore, Season 2 is also poised for a similar victory this year. The last date for Emmy submissions is May 7, and the nomination-round voting will take place from June 11 until June 22. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations will be announced on July 8, with the award show airing on September 14. 

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