Who won 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' tonight? One team triumphs despite surprising Final Jeopardy wager

The Netflix spin-off tests contestants on pop culture rather than general knowledge, unlike the main show

'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' Season 2 aired its first episode on May 11, 2026, and the contestants did not disappoint. The participants for Monday's game included One Baddie After Another (Jonathan & McShane), Cheaper by the Cousin (Peggy & Ilanna), and Jeopardazed and Confused (Becca & Sam). Colin Jost returned to host the series as this group of contestants made the 'Final Jeopardy' round interesting with their answers and wagers. The Netflix spin-off tests the contestants on pop culture rather than general knowledge, as seen in the main show.

Colin Jost hosting 'Pop Culture Jeopardy' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

The first episode revealed several changes to the format. The most prominent changes include teams of three being replaced by teams of two and victors now being able to defend their title for five consecutive episodes. After 15 episodes, the top nine teams up to that point will return to play the semifinals. The team that emerges as the champion will take home a prize worth $300,000. In an attempt to align more with a flagship show, the season has also done away with 'Triple Play.'

'One Baddie After Another' playing the game (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

The contestants kick-started their duel with the 'Jeopardy!' round. The categories in these rounds were 'Unconventional Talk Shows,' 'Annual Accolades,' 'The Razzies,' 'She’s With The Brand,' 'Millennial Cartoons,' and 'Sounds Like 6-7.' During the 'Jeopardy!' round, One Baddie After Another came out on top with 17 correct responses. They were followed by Jeopardazed and Confused, with five correct responses, and Cheaper By The Cousin, with three correct responses. One Baddie After Another collected $5,000, while Jeopardazed and Confused and Cheaper by the Cousin accumulated $2,600 and $200, respectively.

The next round, Double Jeopardy!, included categories like 'Movies That Sound Dirty, But Aren’t,' 'Alliteration,' 'Oldies On The Jukebox,' 'Damn, She Vine,' 'Pigs' and more. One Baddie After Another came out on top again with 32 correct responses. Going into the Final Jeopardy round, One Baddie After Another had 27,200 points. Jeopardazed and Confused had 12,600 points, and Cheaper By The Cousin had earned 2,600 points. This implies that One Baddie After Another had a runaway lead, but that did not stop the other contestants from giving it their all.

'Jeopardazed & Confused' playing the game (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)



The Final Jeopardy clue read, “The rapper behind this song said he wanted to rap about 'regular guidebook stuff' alongside 'the city’s gritty side.'" The answer was, "What is Empire State of Mind?" Cheaper By The Cousin, despite being third on the table, chose to be brave and wagered all their earnings. Fate, unfortunately, was not on their side, and their answer, “Empire of State or,” drained all their money. Both One Baddie After Another and Jeopardazed and Confused gave the right answers. The latter wagered $6,700, following the 6-7 trend, and went home with $19,300.

One Baddie After Another surprisingly wagered 0 in this round, even with $27,200 to their name. This resulted in them earning nothing in the round, despite their correct answer. The duo still managed to win owing to their strong performances in the earlier rounds. Jonathan & McShane will return to defend their title in the second episode of the series, set to release on May 12, 2026.