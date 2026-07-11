Who is Mickey Lee? ‘Big Brother’ pays tribute to contestant, 35, who died of cardiac arrest

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 premiere kicked off by honoring Season 27 fan favorite Mickey Lee.

'Big Brother 28' premiere was a wacky affair, to say the least. From the insane time jumps, shocking returnees, and a dinosaur at the end, everyone's favorite summer show was truly back in all its glory. The premiere, like always, had a lot going on, but even amid all that, it did not forget to honor one of its very beloved members. The episode featured a title card remembering 'Big Brother 27' fan favorite Mickey Lee, moments after the new houseguests were introduced. The picture had Mickey making a heart with her hands, accompanied by the caption, "In loving memory of Mickey Lee (1990 - 2025)." An event curator and creative professional, the BB27 contestant from Atlanta won hearts last season with her big personality and bold gameplay.

Jimmy, Morgan, and Mickey in Big Brother House (Image Source: CBS)

Lee was a native of Jacksonville, Florida, and became a force to be reckoned with in the last season. Her biggest moments include taking over Rylie Jeffries' Week 4 HOH, where she targeted her own ally, Jimmy. Thereafter, she became a house target; however, with the help of an iconic Blockbuster and Veto win, she avoided eviction until Week 8. She ultimately went home against Ashley Hollis, the season's eventual winner. During her exit interviews, Lee owned her moves and seemed satisfied with her experience. "I'm feeling as confident as ever. I went into that house by myself and had to finagle and figure out all these things while being disconnected from everything that I've known and loved for my entire life. For a first-time player who didn't have heavy study books to know what to do in this game, I think I did fairly decent. For that, I am proud," she shared with Gold Derby.

Tribute for Mickey Lee on 'Big Brother 28' (Image Source: CBS)

In December of 2025, it was reported that she was in a vulnerable physical condition. Her family and supporters launched a GoFundMe campaign to support her treatment after she suffered a series of cardiac arrests that were apparently complications from the flu. The Instagram post about the campaign claimed that she was in the ICU in critical but stable condition and surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones. Just three days later, on Christmas, things seemed to have worsened, and Lee left the world at just 35. Her family shared the heartbreaking news with a statement on her social media. "Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike," her family wrote. "She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen."

Mickey Lee's cast photo for BB28 (Image Source: CBS | Sara Mally)

At the time of her passing, tributes flowed in from fellow contestants, 'Big Brother' alums, and also host Julie Chen Moonves. "Two months ago, I interviewed Mickey Lee on God 101," Chen Moonves shared in her post. "That's when she revealed to me that she was born with a hole in her heart, and as an adult she survived an ATV accident that should have killed her, but God kept her alive. Last night God brought her home. Rest In Peace, dear Mickey. I will see you again on the other side in eternity. I pray the good Lord comforts and heals your family and loved ones as we grieve your passing. Amen." Mickey Lee was the third BB alum to pass away after Season 1's Cassandra Waldon and Season 2's Kent Blackwelder.