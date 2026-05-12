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'The Neighborhood' Finale Recap: Double wedding reception sees Calvin come to terms with Dave's departure

The show ends with Calvin and Tina bidding an emotional farewell to the Johnsons
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Dave and Calvin in a still from 'The Neighborhood' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Monty Brinton)
Dave and Calvin in a still from 'The Neighborhood' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Monty Brinton)

It is safe to say that 'The Neighborhood' series finale has left many fans emotional. The half-hour-long episode dealt with the impending weddings of the Butler brothers, Marty (Marcel Spears) and Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney), and focused on the upcoming departure of the Johnsons. The CBS show kick-started with the arrival of the Johnson clan in the predominantly Black Pasadena neighborhood. No one was more bothered by these new entrants than Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer). Eight seasons later, the Johnson family is moving away, and Calvin is struggling with this development in the series finale, titled 'Welcome to Goodbye.'

Dave, Gemma and Calvin in a still from 'The Neighborhood' (Image Source: Instagram | @theneighborhood)
Dave, Gemma, and Calvin in a still from 'The Neighborhood' (Image Source: Instagram | @theneighborhood)

While the comedy does not show the double wedding on-screen, Marty married his co-worker-turned-lover, Courtney (Skye Townsend), while Malcolm tied the knot with reality star Mercedes (Amber Stevens West) off-screen. After the proceedings, the brothers visited Calvin and gifted him a watch. The watch featured an inscription that read, "For the man who taught us to be men." Malcolm also handed Calvin a copy of his book titled 'Brown Sugar Nights.' The author turned his father's attention to the acknowledgements, where he thanked Calvin for never giving up on him. "It wasn't that long ago I felt like I was going nowhere, living back home," Malcolm said. "But you believed in me. Now I'm a novelist, about to get married, about to have a kid."

Malcolm spent a massive part of the show struggling to come to terms with life after his injury, which crushed his dream of becoming a professional baseball player. The emotional moment highlighted how Calvin stood like a rock for his son during that time, and helped him see the light at the end of the tunnel. After the brothers return to their joint reception, Tina (Tichina Arnold) enters the scene. The Butler family matriarch spent the last few days nervous that something might go wrong with the wedding. However, as things have settled down, her anxiety has shifted from her son's future to her own. The mother of two asks her husband if they will be able to flourish in the "new chapter of their lives."

Dave, Malcolm and Marty in a still from 'The Neighborhood' (Image Source: CBS | Monty Brinton)
Dave, Malcolm, and Marty in a still from 'The Neighborhood' (Image Source: CBS | Monty Brinton)

Calvin does not have an iota of doubt that the next chapters will be as glorious as the previous ones.  "Babe, you're looking at this all wrong. We're not losing our kids — we're gaining more of each other," he says to Tina. "We can do whatever, because we are Calvin and Tina Butler." The Butler patriarch, though, is not as calm and mature about another aspect of his life, losing his long-time neighbors to Michigan. Throughout the day, Calvin gives Dave (Max Greenfield) the cold shoulder, rather than expressing his feelings. During the family photoshoot, he even refuses to acknowledge the Johnsons as family. Some of his emotions come to the surface when Grover takes "asylum" in the Butler residence to stop his parents from moving away. "You're tearing him away from his home. It's selfish. His own words," Calvin shares his own feelings, masking them as Grover's sentiments. 

Dave, Calvin, Tina, Gemma and others in a still from 'The Neighborhood' (Image Source: CBS | Monty Brinton)
Dave, Calvin, Tina, Gemma, and others in a still from 'The Neighborhood' (Image Source: CBS | Monty Brinton)

A walk down memory lane eases the tension, and Calvin decides to end the eight-year journey on a good note. After wishing his sons in his reception toast, Calvin turns his attention to Dave. "I'm going to have to keep it real, y'all. I wasn't feeling Dave at first," Calvin shares. "But since I am keeping it real, I have to say that you turned out to be a great neighbor. And a good friend." After some prodding, he confesses that Dave eventually became his "best friend."

Still of Dave, Gemma, Calvin, and Tina in 'The Neighborhood' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
Still of Dave, Gemma, Calvin, and Tina in 'The Neighborhood' (Image Source: CBS)

The show ends with Calvin and Tina bidding farewell to the Johnsons from the latter's empty house. Dave gives his mother's world-famous SCOBY to Calvin as a parting gift. In his own words, it will ensure that  "a piece of me will always be in your gut." The Butlers refuse to take their spare key from Gemma (Beth Behrs). "Our door is always open. This neighborhood will always be your home," Tina adds. During the closing moments, the Butlers note that the house has already been sold to another family. Tina wants to meet the new neighbors soon, but Calvin says, "I'm gonna need a minute, I'm not ready to break in a new Dave."

The series finale provided a wonderful ending to the eight-year saga between the Johnsons and the Butlers. But is this the last the audience will see of them? The show has a spin-off titled 'Crutch' centered around Calvin's cousin, Francois "Crutch" Crutchfield (Tracy Morgan), on Paramount+. Eight episodes of its freshman season were released in 2025. No renewal update has arrived yet, but if it continues, some old faces may pop up from time to time.

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