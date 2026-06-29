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‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 23: Casa Amor recoupling fallout rocks the villa as two bombshells return

Aniya broke down and wanted to leave the villa after KC returned with a new partner
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Stills from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 23 featuring Aniya, KC, and Tierra (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
Stills from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 23 featuring Aniya, KC, and Tierra (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 23 featured the aftermath of the latest recoupling ceremony. The OG male islanders returned from Casa Amor, and while Bryce, Zach, and Sincere decided to stay with their initial connections, Caleb, Corbin, and KC arrived with new partners. Things took a turn for Aniya as she was left single and vulnerable after KC returned with Tierra (TT). As soon as the recoupling ceremony ended, she broke down. Fellow female islanders, including Melanie, Jen, and others, comforted her. Aniya shared that she didn’t want to stay in the villa any longer, but Melanie told her that this was a “blessing in disguise” for her. 

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 23 featuring Aniya and Melanie (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 23 featuring Aniya and Melanie (Image Source: Peacock)

Melanie and Sincere had a chat about his behavior with the new bombshells at Casa Amor. She recalled receiving the postcard featuring him kissing one of the bombshells and noted that it was not during a challenge. Sincere confessed that he had a connection, and they shared a kiss. He added, “I will never throw away what we had over something that was three days…four days long. She just wasn’t my person. You are my person.” Later, KC and TT had a one-on-one chat, and she asked how he felt. “I feel like that s**t was ridiculous, bro,” he laughed. The two talked about how their connection progressed in three days, and they felt closer to each other. “It’s natural, bruh. And that’s something…they gotta understand,” he added. 

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 23 featuring KC and Tierra (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 23 featuring KC and Tierra (Image Source: Peacock)

Further in the episode, Kayda and Zach went to Speakeasy for a private chat. The two talked about what happened during Casa Amor. Zach recalled kissing his new connection three times and cuddling with her. He told Kayda that he had missed her, which is why he stayed single and returned alone to the villa. As he noted that Chay was Kayda’s type, she clarified that she hadn’t kissed him outside of a challenge even once. In her confessional, Kayda shared, “I got my man back. I’m so happy.” However, since Zach had kissed his new connection three times, he was “not out of the dog house, just yet.” At night, Aniya decided to sleep at Soul Ties by herself. After Melanie, Kayda, and Trinity heard her crying, Melanie went to check on her. The couples who shared beds at night were: Trinity-Bryce, Kenzie-Dylan, Tierra-KC, Melanie-Sincere, Parmida-Corbin, Jaiden-Caleb, Jen-Gal, Kayda-Zach, and Aniya slept alone in Soul Ties. 

Carl returns to the villa (Image Source: Peacock)
Carl returns to the villa (Image Source: Peacock)

The next morning, the islanders received a text, "Islanders, it's time to turn up the heat and shake your cakes in tonight’s boys vs girls villa challenge." Soon, Megan Thee Stallion entered the villa and went to see the girls. The islanders began screaming and cheering in excitement as they welcomed her. “Oh my God, I cannot believe I am back in the villa,” confessed Megan. Later in the episode, the girls and boys performed the challenge with Megan, after which she made a shocking announcement, “America had the chance to vote for their favorite girl and boy from Casa Amor…who didn’t get chosen…and returned for their own sweet revenge.” She then welcomed back Amora and Carl, the two Casa Amor bombshells who recently left the villa. They jumped out of cakes, and Megan noted, “Now that’s how you make an entrance.” She left after welcoming the duo, leaving fans curious about what this could mean for Aniya and Sincere.

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