Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold caught up in scoring controversy in more 'DWTS' drama

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 stars Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold's Halloween night's scores have landed them in a bottom spot which could lead to their elimination. Stephen masterfully weaves his gymnastics prowess into every dance, and his latest Contemporary performance was no exception, showcasing a series of breathtaking elements.

Despite their undeniable talent, both he and Rylee were shockingly shortchanged on the scorecards, leaving fans bewildered. Only Carrie Ann Inaba saw the brilliance of their routine, awarding them the perfect score they so richly deserved.

Unfortunately, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli seemed more inclined to reserve their accolades for well-known celebrities, overlooking the incredible artistry that Stephen brought to the stage. This unjust scoring could have serious implications for Stephen and Rylee’s future performances, putting them at risk of elimination and dampening their momentum in the competition.

Carrie Ann Inaba celebrates Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold's performance

'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba declared Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold's latest performance as "the best dance" she'd seen so far, bursting with excitement as she celebrated their success. So overjoyed by their routine, she hopped onto the judge's table, her enthusiasm spilling over in a vibrant display of admiration for the talented duo.

Stephen and Rylee's performance was not just a display of technical skill; it was a mesmerizing blend of creativity, emotion, and passion that left an indelible mark on everyone present. Carrie Ann's heartfelt response highlighted not only the talent of Stephen and Rylee but also the transformative power of dance.

Stephen Nedoroscik lost the Salsa round to Jenn Tran

During 'DWTS' Halloween night, Stephen Nedoroscik and Jenn Tran faced off in a fierce Salsa battle to "Jump In The Line." While neither dancer fully mastered the sultry Latin flair, Jenn showcased superior legwork, giving her an edge over Stephen. However, it was clear that Stephen was putting in maximum effort, really throwing himself into the dance.

Throughout their routine, Jenn and Sasha dazzled, seamlessly executing every move while also applauding Stephen's impressive lifts and tricks. Despite their stellar performances and dedication, the judges ultimately crowned Jenn as the winner of the round, recognizing her skill and determination amidst the thrilling competition.

