Who went home on ‘DWTS’ tonight? Fan favorite gets eliminated as couples face off on Grammy Night

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 enters its quarterfinals with seven couples still standing

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 reached its highly anticipated quarterfinals this week. The seven remaining couples kicked off Grammy Night by performing a dance style they hadn't done before. Then, six couples faced each other in exciting dance-offs. Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson were the only couple spared from the face-offs as they earned the highest scores the previous week and beat Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan on the season-long cumulative score. All performances featured music by Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated artists. Some Grammy winners, including Brandy and Monica, Maren Morris, and Sheryl Crow, made the night memorable with unforgettable performances.

A still of Ezra and Daniella from 'DWTS' (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach were the first to perform and took everyone's breath away with their Argentine Tango to 'Crazy in Love (Remix)' by Beyoncé. The couple was very worried about their chemistry during rehearsals. “We have this strong bond, and we’re truly like brother and sister, but this dance does not give off sibling energy,” said Daniella. Ezra also faced some issues performing with his blade. The performance was dramatic and passionate. Carrie Ann Inaba called it "balanced" and appreciated Ezra for bringing the required "intimacy" to the dance floor. Derek Hough backed Carrie and called the intimacy "beautiful" but said the routine felt uncertain in some places. Bruno Tonioli was also in awe, saying, "You two were smoldering tonight." However, he did point out some "balance" issues. All three judges scored the couple a 9, which brought their total to 27.

A still of Pasha and Amber from 'DWTS' (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov dazzled with their Paso Doble to Evanescence's 'Bring Me to Life.' In the rehearsal package, Amber was excited to show off her grunge/rock side. The duo's powerful moves matched the song's intensity. Carrie Ann appreciated Amber's resistance and said, "This was absolutely stunning." However, she mentioned that the skater's foot came off the floor once. Derek loved the choreography and said, "That paso had power, it had precision, it had purpose." However, he wished there was "more stretch on the twist turns." Bruno called the dance "frighteningly good." Carrie Ann and Derek gave them a 9, while Bruno scored them a 10, bringing their total to 28.

A still of Connor and Rylee from 'DWTS' (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold performed an Argentine Tango to 'SexyBack' by Justin Timberlake featuring Timbaland. During the rehearsal package, Rylee shared that she is working on getting Connor to lead, after Carrie Ann's comments last week. Connor shared that his confidence is developing with every rehearsal. “I’ve hit my stride, and I think we’ll drive it home,” he said. Derek loved Connor's "control" and called it one of his best dances. Bruno also loved the performance. "All grown up, strong, moody, into it. Oh yes, you can lead. You two were making music tonight," he said. The duo received all 9s, bringing their total to 27.

A still of Ezra, Daniella, Amber and Pasha from 'DWTS' (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

After the first round, six couples performed in the dance-offs. Figure skater Amber Glenn and Paralympian Ezra Frech faced off on 'The Boy Is Mine,' performed live by Brandy and Monica. They both performed a scintillating rumba, even changing partners at one point. Amber Glenn won the face-off. Actors Jenna Dewan and Tatyana Ali danced a Cha-Cha to 'The Middle' by Maren Morris. Jenna Dewan was crowned the winner of the round. Comedian Connor Wood and Maura Higgins also faced off in a Cha-Cha routine to 'All I Wanna Do' by Sheryl Crow, with the reality star emerging victorious. Harry and Jenna Johnson were given two extra points for coming out on top last week.

After all the performances, the couples gathered on stage to hear the results. Jenna Dewan and Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik were the last ones remaining. Jenna Dewan and Valentin Chmerkovskiy were sadly eliminated from the show. To find out who wins the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, tune in to 'Dancing With the Stars' every Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.